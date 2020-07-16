Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Companies >Company Results >L&T Finance Q1 profit falls 73% to 148 crore on higher provisions
For April-June quarter, retail businesses saw an improvement in the momentum on a month on month basis, the lender said

L&T Finance Q1 profit falls 73% to 148 crore on higher provisions

2 min read . 08:56 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

L&T Finance said that it had witnessed a considerable reduction in portfolio under moratorium for retail products from 79% in the March quarter to 44% in the June quarter

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Thursday said that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending 30 June fell 73% to 148 crore, largely on incremental provisions taken by the lender to strengthen its balance sheet against the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd on Thursday said that its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending 30 June fell 73% to 148 crore, largely on incremental provisions taken by the lender to strengthen its balance sheet against the effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The lender recorded provisions worth Rs577 crore in Q1 FY21. It had recorded a net profit of 549 crore for the June quarter last year. Profit was lower than 241.90 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 6 analysts.

The lender recorded provisions worth Rs577 crore in Q1 FY21. It had recorded a net profit of 549 crore for the June quarter last year. Profit was lower than 241.90 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 6 analysts.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

However, L&T Finance said that it had witnessed a considerable reduction in portfolio under moratorium for retail products from 79% in the March quarter to 44% in the June quarter.

For April-June quarter, retail businesses saw an improvement in the momentum on a month on month basis, the lender said. It financed over 10,000 farm equipment in June, an increase of 19% on a YoY basis. It expects retail disbursements to accelerate in Q2.

Asset quality showed improvement in the June quarter with gross stage 3 assets declining to 5.24% from 5.72% Q1 FY20, while net stage 3 assets reduced to 1.71% from 2.48%.

During the quarter L&T Finance received the first tranche of $ 50 million of the total $ 100 million External Commercial Borrowings(ECB) loan from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

"The focus of the quarter was restoring the collection rhythm and maintaining the asset quality, especially through on-field customer outreach in non-containment zones. Enhanced provisioning, stronger risk controls, ample liquidity, along with a resilient business model and the revival seen in the rural economy from June onwards, give us the confidence that we will bounce back faster to the pre-Covid levels than anticipated," said Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Finance.

Shares of L&T Finance Holdings Ltd lost 1.73% to close at 59.80, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 1.16% to close at 36,471.68.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated