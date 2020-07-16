L&T Finance Q1 profit falls 73% to 148 crore on higher provisions

"The focus of the quarter was restoring the collection rhythm and maintaining the asset quality, especially through on-field customer outreach in non-containment zones. Enhanced provisioning, stronger risk controls, ample liquidity, along with a resilient business model and the revival seen in the rural economy from June onwards, give us the confidence that we will bounce back faster to the pre-Covid levels than anticipated," said Dinanath Dubhashi, Managing Director & CEO of L&T Finance.