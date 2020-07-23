Home >Companies >Company Results >L&T manages to sail through a tough June quarter but order execution is key
Given the labour shortages, challenge on the order execution front remains. The management is hopeful of normalcy resuming, in terms of the workforce joining back, in the next 45-60 days. (Priyanka Parashar/Mint)
Given the labour shortages, challenge on the order execution front remains. The management is hopeful of normalcy resuming, in terms of the workforce joining back, in the next 45-60 days. (Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

L&T manages to sail through a tough June quarter but order execution is key

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2020, 10:45 AM IST Harsha Jethmalani

  • Reacting to the performance of the company's core E&C business, the shares of the company rose nearly 2% to 935.60 on the NSE in opening trade on Thursday.

Ahead of its June quarter earnings on Wednesday, the Larsen and Toubo (L&T) stock was trading in the red. Nervousness of investors was a given considering that Bloomberg’s poll estimated a net loss of 467.8 crore. Contrary to expectations, the engineering and infrastructure major reported a 68.73% year-on-year (y-o-y) fall in net profit at 536.88 crore. The performance of the company's core E&C business surprised positively.

Reacting to which, shares of the company rose nearly 2% to 935.60 on the NSE in opening trade on Thursday.

Although its consolidated income and gross revenues declined, the order book position was not as bad. L&T bagged orders worth 23,574 crore at the group level during the June quarter registering decline of 39%.

In a media briefing post the earnings, the company’s management said that the interest of private sector clients was low towards making fresh investments and many of these orders were from the public sector. International orders during the quarter at 8,872 crore constituted 38% of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book of the company stood at 3.05 trillion as of 30 June 2020, with the international order book constituting 24% of the total order book.

However, challenge on the order execution front remains, given the labour shortages. According to analysts, the company has managed to post a decent performance in a tough environment. But the market will be closely watching the pace at which orders are executed. The management is hopeful of normalcy resuming, in terms of the workforce joining back, in the next 45-60 days.

As for the stock’s performance, the stock is down nearly 30% in this calendar year so far. Although the stock has recovered from its this year’s low of 661, it still is far from its 2020 high of 1,383 seen in February. On the valuation front, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 14 times, lower than peers.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 37,871.52, down 58.81 points or 0.16%% and the Nifty closed at 11,132.60, down 29.65 or 0.27%. (Photo: Reuters)

Indian stock markets seen rangebound Thursday ; Glenmark, L&T shares in focus

2 min read . 08:44 AM IST
EBITDA margins stood at 20.1% compared to 19.2% in Q4 FY20 and 18.4% a year ago. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint (Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q1 results: Profit 416 crore, revenue 2,949 crore

3 min read . 15 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout