L&T manages to sail through a tough June quarter but order execution is key

Ahead of its June quarter earnings on Wednesday, the Larsen and Toubo (L&T) stock was trading in the red. Nervousness of investors was a given considering that Bloomberg’s poll estimated a net loss of ₹467.8 crore. Contrary to expectations, the engineering and infrastructure major reported a 68.73% year-on-year (y-o-y) fall in net profit at ₹536.88 crore. The performance of the company's core E&C business surprised positively.

Reacting to which, shares of the company rose nearly 2% to ₹935.60 on the NSE in opening trade on Thursday.

Although its consolidated income and gross revenues declined, the order book position was not as bad. L&T bagged orders worth ₹23,574 crore at the group level during the June quarter registering decline of 39%.

In a media briefing post the earnings, the company’s management said that the interest of private sector clients was low towards making fresh investments and many of these orders were from the public sector. International orders during the quarter at ₹8,872 crore constituted 38% of the total order inflow.

The consolidated order book of the company stood at ₹3.05 trillion as of 30 June 2020, with the international order book constituting 24% of the total order book.

However, challenge on the order execution front remains, given the labour shortages. According to analysts, the company has managed to post a decent performance in a tough environment. But the market will be closely watching the pace at which orders are executed. The management is hopeful of normalcy resuming, in terms of the workforce joining back, in the next 45-60 days.

As for the stock’s performance, the stock is down nearly 30% in this calendar year so far. Although the stock has recovered from its this year’s low of ₹661, it still is far from its 2020 high of ₹1,383 seen in February. On the valuation front, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 14 times, lower than peers.

