Mumbai: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported 21% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at ₹1,472.58 crore for June quarter. Strong all-round growth has been registered on all key performance parameters.

L&t had reported net profit of ₹1,214.78 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing. However, the net profit was lower than the Bloomberg estimates of ₹1,560 crore.

Consolidated gross revenue for the quarter rose 9.74% to ₹29,636 crore. Revenue from international operations, which was at ₹9,268 crore, accounted for 31% of the total revenue of the company during the quarter.

The company won orders worth ₹38,700 crore during the quarter.

Overall, the consolidated order book stood at ₹2.94 trillion as of 30 June, out of which international orders accounted for 21% of the book.

The infra segment bagged ₹17,497 crore orders during the quarter, which were lower 10% on an annual basis. The order book for the segment stood at ₹2.19 trillion.

The hydrocarbon segment reported an order inflow of ₹3,424 crore for the quarter. order book for this segment stood at ₹40,408 crore. This segment reported a 60-basis points year-on-year jump in EBITDA margin at 7.6%.

On Tuesday, shares of L&T gained 0.44% to close at ₹1,410,while the benchmark index, Sensex, lost 0.13% to close at 37,982.74 points.