Mumbai: Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday reported 21% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at 1,472.58 crore for June quarter. Strong all-round growth has been registered on all key performance parameters.

L&t had reported net profit of 1,214.78 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a BSE filing. However, the net profit was lower than the Bloomberg estimates of 1,560 crore.

Consolidated gross revenue for the quarter rose 9.74% to 29,636 crore. Revenue from international operations, which was at 9,268 crore, accounted for 31% of the total revenue of the company during the quarter.

The company won orders worth 38,700 crore during the quarter.

Overall, the consolidated order book stood at 2.94 trillion as of 30 June, out of which international orders accounted for 21% of the book.

The infra segment bagged 17,497 crore orders during the quarter, which were lower 10% on an annual basis. The order book for the segment stood at 2.19 trillion.

The hydrocarbon segment reported an order inflow of 3,424 crore for the quarter. order book for this segment stood at 40,408 crore. This segment reported a 60-basis points year-on-year jump in EBITDA margin at 7.6%.

On Tuesday, shares of L&T gained 0.44% to close at 1,410,while the benchmark index, Sensex, lost 0.13% to close at 37,982.74 points.

