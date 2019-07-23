L&T is expected to deliver another steady quarter
L&T is expected to deliver another steady quarter

L&T Q1 results today, here's what you should watch out for

1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2019, 08:47 AM IST Tanya Thomas

  • Larsen and Toubro (L&T) will report its June-quarter results today and analysts expect a slight improvement in margins
  • 'We expect order inflows of around 35,000 crore, a decline of 3% on the high base of last year,' said ICICI Direct report

Engineering and construction behemoth Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is expected to deliver another steady quarter, but with the order book growth nearly flat. A Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts put its revenue estimate for the quarter at 31,292.4 crore and net profit at 1560.3 crore, nearly 30% higher than the previous period.

A report by Prabhudhas Lilladher said, “We expect order inflow to remain flat year-on-year at 359 billion in Q1FY20. Profit after tax looks higher year-on-year due to adjustment in 1QFY19 on account of gains from Kattupalli Port.

“The capex continues to be led by state government while private capex recovery continues to remain 8-9 months away," the brokerage firm said. “Most corporates continue to be confident of medium-term growth prospects, given the various initiatives taken by the government."

The analysts expect a slight improvement in margins. “We expect order inflows of around 35,000 crore, a decline of 3% on the high base of last year and 8% YoY growth in core EPC revenues led mainly by the infra segment, while services businesses is expected to grow healthy at 15%," an ICICI Direct report said.

In the March quarter, the company reported strong revenue growth and operational efficiencies leading to a net profit of 3,418 crore. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at 44,933 crore.


RELATED STORIES
The NBFC on Friday reported 2% jump in net profit to ₹549 crore in the June quarter. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

L&T Finance to exit 8,660-crore structured finance biz

1 min read . 19 Jul 2019
Sanjay Jalona, CEO and MD of L&T Infotech.

L&T Infotech to buy AI firm Lymbyc in 5th acquisition since IPO

2 min read . 17 Jul 2019
L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags over ₹7,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco

L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering bags over 7,000 crore order from Saudi Aramco

1 min read . 18 Jul 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue