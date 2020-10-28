Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday posted a consolidated profit of ₹5,230.3 crore, a sharp jump of 118% year-on-year, for the quarter ended 30 September. The L&T board has approved special dividend of ₹18 per equity share i.e. 900% on face value of ₹2 each, for the financial year 2020-21. Profit before exceptional item stood at ₹1,410.3 crore for the quarter, falling 44.7% compared to ₹2,551.67 crore in same period last year.

The company recorded consolidated gross revenues of ₹ 31,035 crore for the September quarter, a 12% year-on-year decline due to "due to the lingering impact of the pandemic during the quarter under review." The international revenue during the quarter at ₹12,148 crore, constituted 39% of the total revenue.

The company completed divestment of its electrical automation business to Schneider Electric (SE), France and transferred the business to Schneider on receipt of consideration on 31 August, 2020.

The engineering and infrastructure major said,"During the quarter, with the labour at various project sites reaching near pre-covid levels, the businesses saw a pickup in execution momentum compared to Q1 FY 2020-21 and achieved a sequential growth of 46%."

"The company bagged orders worth ₹28,039 crore at the Group level during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 registering a sequential improvement of 19% over previous quarter, but a decline of 42% previous year, on account of deferment of award decisions largely caused by the pandemic," Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

International revenue during the quarter at ₹12,148 crore constituted 39% of the total revenue. The consolidated order book of the Group stood at ₹298,856 crore as at 30 September with international Order Book constituting 24% of the total order.

Cash generation from operations was robust during the quarter which was strongly supplemented by proceeds from the divestment of electrical and automation business, company said. Larsen & Toubro declared a special dividend of ₹18 per equity share to mark the successful completion of the divestment, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 17.1% year-on-year to ₹3,334.8 crore and margin contracted 63 bps year-on-year to 10.75% in Q2FY21.

On outlook, the company said, "If the current moderation in new COVID cases is sustained, and with increased efforts for launch of effective vaccines, recovery could gather pace and yield a possible GDP upgrade over the next year or two."

"Strong emphasis by the Government on infrastructure spending augurs well for the Company and the National Infrastructure Pipeline which lays out a detailed capex roadmap till 2025 provides visibility on the domestic infrastructure outlook," it added.

