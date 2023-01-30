L&T Q3 net profit misses on moderate order growth2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 04:37 PM IST
The consolidated revenue from operations rose by 17 per cent to ₹46,390 crore
Larsen and Turbo on Monday reported 24 per cent rise in consolidated profit to ₹2,553 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. This is against a net profit of ₹2,055 crore in the year ago period.
