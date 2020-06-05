Subscribe
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

Home >Companies >Company Results >L&T Q4 net profit dips 6% to 3,197 cr, announces dividend of 8/share
(Photo: Bloomberg)

L&T Q4 net profit dips 6% to 3,197 cr, announces dividend of 8/share

1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • However, the company's consolidated revenue from operations increased by 2% to 44,245 crore
  • Consolidated order book of the group stood at 3,03,857 crore at March-end

Engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro on Friday reported 6% decline in its consolidated net profit at 3,197 crore for the quarter ending March 2020. The company's net profit in year-ago period was 3,418 cr.

However, the consolidated revenue from operations increased by 2% to 44,245 crore as against 43,303 crore in March 2019.

For the full fiscal year (2019-20), its consolidated net profit recorded an increase of 6.14% to 10,239.71 crore as against 9,647.25 crore in the previous year.

The company's consolidated order book at March end was 3.03 lakh crore.

"The consolidated order book of the group stood at 3,03,857 crore as on March 31, 2020, registering a growth of 4 per cent over March 2019. International orders constitute 25 per cent of the total order book," it said in a statement.

The company's directors have recommended a final dividend of 8 per share.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro were up 2.61% at closing on Friday on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Larsen & Toubro shares traded 2.61% higher at 955.30, giving it a market capitalization of 1,34,113.80 crore.

Larsen & Toubro on Friday said it has secured a large contract from the government of Telangana for an irrigation project.

Though the company did not specify the exact contract value, as per its specification a 'large' contract ranges between 2,500 crore and 5,000 crore.

"The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured an order from the Irrigation and Command Area Development Department (I&CAD), Government of Telangana," the company said in a statement.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated