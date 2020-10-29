L&T: Revival still a work in progress

L&T: Revival still a work in progress1 min read . 05:48 AM IST
- After reporting a 12% drop in revenue to ₹31,000 crore in the fiscal second quarter, L&T shied away from giving a definite outlook for the year
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), the country’s largest infrastructure and construction conglomerate, said it expects the pandemic to cast a long shadow on its business.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), the country’s largest infrastructure and construction conglomerate, said it expects the pandemic to cast a long shadow on its business.
After reporting a 12% drop in revenue to ₹31,000 crore in the fiscal second quarter, L&T shied away from giving a definite outlook for the year. Its senior management said it is still playing catch-up with last year’s numbers.
After reporting a 12% drop in revenue to ₹31,000 crore in the fiscal second quarter, L&T shied away from giving a definite outlook for the year. Its senior management said it is still playing catch-up with last year’s numbers.
“The second quarter has been a road to revival from the depths of Q1," R. Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer of L&T, said. “With the lingering effects of covid, the turnaround in fortune of companies is still a work in progress. Q2 has been a sequentially strong quarter, and though we don’t make quarter-to-quarter comparisons, given the exceptional times, this is a benchmark for progress."
L&T posted a consolidated net profit of ₹5,520 crore, more than double the ₹2,527 crore it posted a year ago. However, a ₹8,101 crore one-time gain it made from the sale of its automation business to Schneider Electric masks a 45% fall in net profit excluding the gain.
L&T won new orders worth ₹28,039 crore at the group level, a 42% drop from a year ago.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.