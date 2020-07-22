L&T turns 536 crore profit in Q1, down 68%

“The company was able to make sure that order book remains stable," R Shankar Raman, Whole time director and CFO, L&T, said during a press briefing. “(The fall in) revenues reflects our inability to work at full force. Our interest costs have gone up because of additional borrowing that we undertook to add to our cash kitty, towards a rainy day. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was ₹1620 crore, down 41% year-on-year on lower sales volume while profit margins fell to 7.6% this quarter versus 10.4% last year." Raman said the revenue ramp-up will be gradual and will take at least 2-3 more quarters before it returns to pre-covid levels.