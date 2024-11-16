La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 22.86% YOY, profit at ₹24.06 crore and revenue at ₹90.61 crore

La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 1.54% YoY & profit decreased by 22.86% YoY, profit at 24.06 crore and revenue at 90.61 crore

Livemint
Published16 Nov 2024, 11:34 AM IST
La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024
La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024:La Opala Rg announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, revealing a mixed performance with a year-over-year profit decrease of 22.86%. The company's profit for the quarter stood at 24.06 crore, while revenue showed a modest increase of 1.54% to reach 90.61 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, La Opala Rg experienced a significant growth in revenue, which rose by 24.38%. Additionally, the profit saw a slight increase of 1.69% quarter-over-quarter, indicating some resilience despite the year-over-year decline.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a notable reduction, declining by 5.63% sequentially and 22.2% annually. This decrease could signal improved cost management strategies implemented by the company.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 14.28% compared to the previous quarter, although it decreased by 12.69% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability in a competitive market.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 2.17 for Q2, marking a decline of 22.78% from the same period last year, which may concern investors looking for growth.

Over the past week, La Opala Rg shares have delivered a return of -4.68%, while over the last six months, the return has been 2.73%. Year-to-date, the stock has seen a decline of 10.31%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 3,650.79 crore with a 52-week high of 416.56 and a low of 286.59.

Despite the mixed quarterly results, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, with a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' from all three analysts covering the stock as of November 16, 2024.

La Opala Rg Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.6172.85+24.38%89.24+1.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.0227.57-5.63%33.44-22.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.24.72-11.06%5.75-26.95%
Total Operating Expense65.5350.91+28.73%60.51+8.3%
Operating Income25.0821.95+14.28%28.73-12.69%
Net Income Before Taxes39.3531.67+24.24%37.51+4.9%
Net Income24.0623.66+1.69%31.19-22.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.172.13+1.88%2.81-22.78%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹24.06Cr
₹90.61Cr
First Published:16 Nov 2024, 11:34 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsLa Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 22.86% YOY, profit at ₹24.06 crore and revenue at ₹90.61 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    138.00
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.9%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.80
    03:59 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -1.2 (-0.88%)

    Tata Motors share price

    774.25
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -12.15 (-1.55%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    281.05
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -0.4 (-0.14%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    SKF India share price

    4,507.70
    03:57 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -364.25 (-7.48%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    6,740.65
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -392.45 (-5.5%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,560.00
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -85.45 (-5.19%)

    P I Industries share price

    4,244.25
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    -204.85 (-4.6%)
    More from Top Losers

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,291.05
    03:29 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    104.2 (8.78%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    84.78
    03:50 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    6.63 (8.48%)

    Eicher Motors share price

    4,885.55
    03:52 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    296.45 (6.46%)

    Jio Financial Services share price

    318.45
    03:58 PM | 14 NOV 2024
    19.05 (6.36%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,785.00130.00
      Chennai
      75,791.00130.00
      Delhi
      75,943.00130.00
      Kolkata
      75,795.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.