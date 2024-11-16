Hello User
La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 22.86% YOY, profit at 24.06 crore and revenue at 90.61 crore

La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 22.86% YOY, profit at ₹24.06 crore and revenue at ₹90.61 crore

La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024

La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024:La Opala Rg announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, revealing a mixed performance with a year-over-year profit decrease of 22.86%. The company's profit for the quarter stood at 24.06 crore, while revenue showed a modest increase of 1.54% to reach 90.61 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, La Opala Rg experienced a significant growth in revenue, which rose by 24.38%. Additionally, the profit saw a slight increase of 1.69% quarter-over-quarter, indicating some resilience despite the year-over-year decline.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a notable reduction, declining by 5.63% sequentially and 22.2% annually. This decrease could signal improved cost management strategies implemented by the company.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 14.28% compared to the previous quarter, although it decreased by 12.69% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability in a competitive market.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 2.17 for Q2, marking a decline of 22.78% from the same period last year, which may concern investors looking for growth.

Over the past week, La Opala Rg shares have delivered a return of -4.68%, while over the last six months, the return has been 2.73%. Year-to-date, the stock has seen a decline of 10.31%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 3,650.79 crore with a 52-week high of 416.56 and a low of 286.59.

Despite the mixed quarterly results, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, with a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' from all three analysts covering the stock as of November 16, 2024.

La Opala Rg Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue90.6172.85+24.38%89.24+1.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total26.0227.57-5.63%33.44-22.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.24.72-11.06%5.75-26.95%
Total Operating Expense65.5350.91+28.73%60.51+8.3%
Operating Income25.0821.95+14.28%28.73-12.69%
Net Income Before Taxes39.3531.67+24.24%37.51+4.9%
Net Income24.0623.66+1.69%31.19-22.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.172.13+1.88%2.81-22.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.06Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹90.61Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

