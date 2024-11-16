La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 22.86% YOY, profit at ₹24.06 crore and revenue at ₹90.61 crore

La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: Revenue increased by 1.54% YoY & profit decreased by 22.86% YoY, profit at ₹ 24.06 crore and revenue at ₹ 90.61 crore

La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024:La Opala Rg announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, revealing a mixed performance with a year-over-year profit decrease of 22.86%. The company's profit for the quarter stood at ₹24.06 crore, while revenue showed a modest increase of 1.54% to reach ₹90.61 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, La Opala Rg experienced a significant growth in revenue, which rose by 24.38%. Additionally, the profit saw a slight increase of 1.69% quarter-over-quarter, indicating some resilience despite the year-over-year decline.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a notable reduction, declining by 5.63% sequentially and 22.2% annually. This decrease could signal improved cost management strategies implemented by the company.

Operating income for the quarter was up by 14.28% compared to the previous quarter, although it decreased by 12.69% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability in a competitive market.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹2.17 for Q2, marking a decline of 22.78% from the same period last year, which may concern investors looking for growth.

Over the past week, La Opala Rg shares have delivered a return of -4.68%, while over the last six months, the return has been 2.73%. Year-to-date, the stock has seen a decline of 10.31%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹3,650.79 crore with a 52-week high of ₹416.56 and a low of ₹286.59.

Despite the mixed quarterly results, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, with a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' from all three analysts covering the stock as of November 16, 2024.

La Opala Rg Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 90.61 72.85 +24.38% 89.24 +1.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 26.02 27.57 -5.63% 33.44 -22.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.2 4.72 -11.06% 5.75 -26.95% Total Operating Expense 65.53 50.91 +28.73% 60.51 +8.3% Operating Income 25.08 21.95 +14.28% 28.73 -12.69% Net Income Before Taxes 39.35 31.67 +24.24% 37.51 +4.9% Net Income 24.06 23.66 +1.69% 31.19 -22.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.17 2.13 +1.88% 2.81 -22.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.06Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹90.61Cr

