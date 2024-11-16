La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024 on 16 Nov, 2024: profit falls by 22.86% YOY, profit at ₹24.06 crore and revenue at ₹90.61 crore

La Opala Rg Q2 Results 2024:La Opala Rg announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 14, revealing a mixed performance with a year-over-year profit decrease of 22.86%. The company's profit for the quarter stood at ₹24.06 crore, while revenue showed a modest increase of 1.54% to reach ₹90.61 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, La Opala Rg experienced a significant growth in revenue, which rose by 24.38%. Additionally, the profit saw a slight increase of 1.69% quarter-over-quarter, indicating some resilience despite the year-over-year decline.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a notable reduction, declining by 5.63% sequentially and 22.2% annually. This decrease could signal improved cost management strategies implemented by the company.
Operating income for the quarter was up by 14.28% compared to the previous quarter, although it decreased by 12.69% year-over-year, reflecting the challenges faced by the company in maintaining profitability in a competitive market.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹2.17 for Q2, marking a decline of 22.78% from the same period last year, which may concern investors looking for growth.
Over the past week, La Opala Rg shares have delivered a return of -4.68%, while over the last six months, the return has been 2.73%. Year-to-date, the stock has seen a decline of 10.31%. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹3,650.79 crore with a 52-week high of ₹416.56 and a low of ₹286.59.
Despite the mixed quarterly results, analysts remain optimistic about the company's future, with a consensus recommendation of 'Strong Buy' from all three analysts covering the stock as of November 16, 2024.
La Opala Rg Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|90.61
|72.85
|+24.38%
|89.24
|+1.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|26.02
|27.57
|-5.63%
|33.44
|-22.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.2
|4.72
|-11.06%
|5.75
|-26.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|65.53
|50.91
|+28.73%
|60.51
|+8.3%
|Operating Income
|25.08
|21.95
|+14.28%
|28.73
|-12.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|39.35
|31.67
|+24.24%
|37.51
|+4.9%
|Net Income
|24.06
|23.66
|+1.69%
|31.19
|-22.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.17
|2.13
|+1.88%
|2.81
|-22.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹24.06Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹90.61Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.