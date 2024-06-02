Hello User
La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.96% YOY

Livemint

La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 24.21% YoY & profit decreased by 18.96% YoY

La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live

La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live : La Opala Rg declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.21% & the profit decreased by 18.96% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.98% and the profit decreased by 46.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & decreased by 12.72% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 41.3% q-o-q & decreased by 39.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.13 for Q4 which decreased by 18.99% Y-o-Y.

La Opala Rg has delivered -2.33% return in the last 1 week, -16.95% return in the last 6 months and -14.83% YTD return.

Currently, La Opala Rg has a market cap of 3513.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of 479.75 & 296 respectively.

As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

La Opala Rg Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue82.52107.14-22.98%108.88-24.21%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.5732.9-1.01%37.32-12.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.85.2-7.64%5.84-17.85%
Total Operating Expense61.7271.7-13.92%74.52-17.18%
Operating Income20.835.44-41.3%34.36-39.46%
Net Income Before Taxes30.6444.95-31.84%38.92-21.27%
Net Income23.6644.16-46.42%29.2-18.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.133.98-46.48%2.63-18.99%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹23.66Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹82.52Cr

