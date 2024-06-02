La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.96% YOY

La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 24.21% YoY & profit decreased by 18.96% YoY

La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live : La Opala Rg declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.21% & the profit decreased by 18.96% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.98% and the profit decreased by 46.42%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & decreased by 12.72% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 41.3% q-o-q & decreased by 39.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹2.13 for Q4 which decreased by 18.99% Y-o-Y.

La Opala Rg has delivered -2.33% return in the last 1 week, -16.95% return in the last 6 months and -14.83% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, La Opala Rg has a market cap of ₹3513.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹479.75 & ₹296 respectively.

As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

La Opala Rg Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 82.52 107.14 -22.98% 108.88 -24.21% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.57 32.9 -1.01% 37.32 -12.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.8 5.2 -7.64% 5.84 -17.85% Total Operating Expense 61.72 71.7 -13.92% 74.52 -17.18% Operating Income 20.8 35.44 -41.3% 34.36 -39.46% Net Income Before Taxes 30.64 44.95 -31.84% 38.92 -21.27% Net Income 23.66 44.16 -46.42% 29.2 -18.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.13 3.98 -46.48% 2.63 -18.99%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹23.66Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹82.52Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!