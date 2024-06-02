La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 18.96% YOY

La Opala Rg Q4 Results Live : La Opala Rg declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.21% & the profit decreased by 18.96% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 22.98% and the profit decreased by 46.42%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.01% q-o-q & decreased by 12.72% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 41.3% q-o-q & decreased by 39.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.13 for Q4 which decreased by 18.99% Y-o-Y.
La Opala Rg has delivered -2.33% return in the last 1 week, -16.95% return in the last 6 months and -14.83% YTD return.
Currently, La Opala Rg has a market cap of ₹3513.15 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹479.75 & ₹296 respectively.
As of 02 Jun, 2024, out of 4 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
La Opala Rg Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|82.52
|107.14
|-22.98%
|108.88
|-24.21%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.57
|32.9
|-1.01%
|37.32
|-12.72%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.8
|5.2
|-7.64%
|5.84
|-17.85%
|Total Operating Expense
|61.72
|71.7
|-13.92%
|74.52
|-17.18%
|Operating Income
|20.8
|35.44
|-41.3%
|34.36
|-39.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|30.64
|44.95
|-31.84%
|38.92
|-21.27%
|Net Income
|23.66
|44.16
|-46.42%
|29.2
|-18.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.13
|3.98
|-46.48%
|2.63
|-18.99%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹23.66Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹82.52Cr
