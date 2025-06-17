Labour welfare schemes extend support to over 50 lakh unorganised workers across India

New Delhi [India] June 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Labour & Employment-led welfare schemes have extended support to over 50 lakh unorganised workers across India, particularly in the Beedi, Cine, and Mining sectors, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a release.

"With a direct impact on over 50 lakh workers and their families, these schemes form a cornerstone of the government's inclusive and compassionate labour welfare strategy," the Ministry added.

The Labour Welfare Organisation (LWO), functioning under DGLW, administers these schemes across the country through a well-coordinated network of 18 Welfare Commissioners, who oversee implementation at the regional level.

The LWO's goal is to provide social protection, health services, financial assistance for education, and housing support to workers often located in remote and underserved regions.

One of the key components of the welfare framework is the Education Assistance Scheme, which provides annual scholarships ranging from ₹1,000 to ₹25,000 for the wards of Beedi, Cine, and non-coal mine workers.

The scheme, implemented via the National Scholarship Portal (NSP), receives over one lakh applications every year, with direct benefit transfer (DBT) ensuring transparent and timely disbursement.

Healthcare support under the Health Scheme includes outpatient services through a national network of dispensaries, as well as reimbursement for specialised treatments for critical illnesses such as heart disease, kidney transplantation, cancer, tuberculosis, and minor surgeries.

The financial assistance ranges from ₹30,000 for minor surgeries to ₹7.5 lakh for cancer treatment, ensuring access to life-saving healthcare for low-income workers.

Although the Revised Integrated Housing Scheme (RIHS) introduced in 2016 has now been sunset and merged with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), the Ministry continues to disburse pending instalments to eligible beneficiaries until 31 March 2024.