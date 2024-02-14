Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.24% YOY

Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.63% & the profit decreased by 55.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.36% and the profit decreased by 56.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.15% q-o-q & increased by 6.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 61.49% q-o-q & decreased by 69.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹7.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 55.24% Y-o-Y.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 81.23 102 -20.36% 91.92 -11.63% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 7.35 8.01 -8.15% 6.91 +6.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.8 0.77 +4.93% 0.61 +32.03% Total Operating Expense 79.62 97.84 -18.62% 86.59 -8.04% Operating Income 1.6 4.16 -61.49% 5.33 -69.99% Net Income Before Taxes 2.53 6.03 -58.06% 5.97 -57.65% Net Income 1.92 4.43 -56.64% 4.29 -55.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.81 18.43 -57.62% 17.45 -55.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.23Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!