Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.24% YOY
Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.24% YOY

Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.63% YoY & profit decreased by 55.24% YoY

Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.63% & the profit decreased by 55.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.36% and the profit decreased by 56.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.15% q-o-q & increased by 6.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 61.49% q-o-q & decreased by 69.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 7.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 55.24% Y-o-Y.

Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue81.23102-20.36%91.92-11.63%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total7.358.01-8.15%6.91+6.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.80.77+4.93%0.61+32.03%
Total Operating Expense79.6297.84-18.62%86.59-8.04%
Operating Income1.64.16-61.49%5.33-69.99%
Net Income Before Taxes2.536.03-58.06%5.97-57.65%
Net Income1.924.43-56.64%4.29-55.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.8118.43-57.62%17.45-55.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹81.23Cr

Published: 14 Feb 2024, 03:48 AM IST
