Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.24% YOY
Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 11.63% YoY & profit decreased by 55.24% YoY
Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.63% & the profit decreased by 55.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.36% and the profit decreased by 56.64%.
