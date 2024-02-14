Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 55.24% YOY

Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 11.63% & the profit decreased by 55.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 20.36% and the profit decreased by 56.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 8.15% q-o-q & increased by 6.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 61.49% q-o-q & decreased by 69.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹7.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 55.24% Y-o-Y.
Lakshmi Electrical Control Sys Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|81.23
|102
|-20.36%
|91.92
|-11.63%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|7.35
|8.01
|-8.15%
|6.91
|+6.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.8
|0.77
|+4.93%
|0.61
|+32.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|79.62
|97.84
|-18.62%
|86.59
|-8.04%
|Operating Income
|1.6
|4.16
|-61.49%
|5.33
|-69.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.53
|6.03
|-58.06%
|5.97
|-57.65%
|Net Income
|1.92
|4.43
|-56.64%
|4.29
|-55.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.81
|18.43
|-57.62%
|17.45
|-55.24%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹81.23Cr
