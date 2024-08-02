Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.25% YOY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a 43.49% decrease in revenue and an 88.25% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 30.67% drop in revenue and an 83.3% decrease in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 1.56% quarter-on-quarter and 11.76% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 128.06% quarter-on-quarter and 115.3% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.31, marking an 88.26% decrease year-on-year.

On the market performance front, Lakshmi Machine Works delivered -2.66% return in the last week, with 10.22% return over the past 6 months and 10.43% Year-to-Date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of ₹16701.96 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹17794.15 & ₹12722.3 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 02 Aug, 2024 show that out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 672.96 970.65 -30.67% 1190.82 -43.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 93.55 95.03 -1.56% 106.02 -11.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.41 26.57 -0.6% 22.79 +15.88% Total Operating Expense 686.13 923.72 -25.72% 1104.74 -37.89% Operating Income -13.17 46.93 -128.06% 86.08 -115.3% Net Income Before Taxes 16.25 87.13 -81.35% 122.38 -86.72% Net Income 11.02 65.98 -83.3% 93.8 -88.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 10.31 61.76 -83.31% 87.83 -88.26%