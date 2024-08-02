Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.25% YOY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.25% YOY

Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 43.49% YoY & profit decreased by 88.25% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live

Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a 43.49% decrease in revenue and an 88.25% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 30.67% drop in revenue and an 83.3% decrease in profit.

Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 1.56% quarter-on-quarter and 11.76% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, down by 128.06% quarter-on-quarter and 115.3% year-on-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 10.31, marking an 88.26% decrease year-on-year.

On the market performance front, Lakshmi Machine Works delivered -2.66% return in the last week, with 10.22% return over the past 6 months and 10.43% Year-to-Date return.

The company currently holds a market cap of 16701.96 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 17794.15 & 12722.3 respectively.

Analysts' ratings as of 02 Aug, 2024 show that out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue672.96970.65-30.67%1190.82-43.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total93.5595.03-1.56%106.02-11.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.4126.57-0.6%22.79+15.88%
Total Operating Expense686.13923.72-25.72%1104.74-37.89%
Operating Income-13.1746.93-128.06%86.08-115.3%
Net Income Before Taxes16.2587.13-81.35%122.38-86.72%
Net Income11.0265.98-83.3%93.8-88.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS10.3161.76-83.31%87.83-88.26%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.02Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹672.96Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

