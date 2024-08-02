Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 88.25% YOY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q1 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works announced their Q1 results on 31 Jul, 2024, revealing a 43.49% decrease in revenue and an 88.25% decline in profit compared to the same period last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company experienced a 30.67% drop in revenue and an 83.3% decrease in profit.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
Selling, general & administrative expenses also saw a decline, decreasing by 1.56% quarter-on-quarter and 11.76% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, down by 128.06% quarter-on-quarter and 115.3% year-on-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹10.31, marking an 88.26% decrease year-on-year.
On the market performance front, Lakshmi Machine Works delivered -2.66% return in the last week, with 10.22% return over the past 6 months and 10.43% Year-to-Date return.
The company currently holds a market cap of ₹16701.96 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹17794.15 & ₹12722.3 respectively.
Analysts' ratings as of 02 Aug, 2024 show that out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
Lakshmi Machine Works Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|672.96
|970.65
|-30.67%
|1190.82
|-43.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|93.55
|95.03
|-1.56%
|106.02
|-11.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.41
|26.57
|-0.6%
|22.79
|+15.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|686.13
|923.72
|-25.72%
|1104.74
|-37.89%
|Operating Income
|-13.17
|46.93
|-128.06%
|86.08
|-115.3%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|16.25
|87.13
|-81.35%
|122.38
|-86.72%
|Net Income
|11.02
|65.98
|-83.3%
|93.8
|-88.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|10.31
|61.76
|-83.31%
|87.83
|-88.26%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.02Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹672.96Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar