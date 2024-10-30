Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.75% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 41.76% YoY & profit decreased by 78.75% YoY.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live
Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 41.76% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 78.75%. This reflects the challenges the company faced in the current market environment.

In contrast, when compared to the previous quarter, Lakshmi Machine Works showed a glimmer of recovery, with revenue growing by 14.27% and profit increasing by an impressive 121.96%. This indicates potential for a turnaround despite the year-over-year decline.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.97% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 5.37% year-over-year. This slight reduction may hint at improved cost management efforts despite the increased expenses in the short term.

Operating income also displayed a mixed performance, up by 131.21% quarter-over-quarter but down by 96.34% year-over-year. This sharp year-over-year decline raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of the company's profitability.

For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 22.9, marking a substantial decline of 78.75% year-over-year. Investors are likely to scrutinize this metric closely as it reflects the company's profitability directly impacting shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Lakshmi Machine Works has delivered a 1.41% return in the last week, experienced a -2.17% return over the past six months, but achieved a positive 20.14% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This mixed performance presents a complicated picture for investors.

Currently, Lakshmi Machine Works boasts a market capitalization of 17,633.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 19,199.95 and a low of 12,722.3. This range indicates volatility in the stock, reflecting investor sentiment amidst fluctuating performance metrics.

As of 30 October 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has rated it as a 'Hold'. This divided outlook may signal uncertainty regarding the company's near-term performance and overall market positioning.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue768.99672.96+14.27%1320.42-41.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total101.9493.55+8.97%107.73-5.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.1426.41+6.55%23.64+19.04%
Total Operating Expense764.88686.13+11.48%1208.1-36.69%
Operating Income4.11-13.17+131.21%112.32-96.34%
Net Income Before Taxes33.816.25+108%147.38-77.07%
Net Income24.4611.02+121.96%115.11-78.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.910.31+122.11%107.75-78.75%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹24.46Cr
₹768.99Cr
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsLakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.75% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    291.45
    10:57 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    7.85 (2.77%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    324.80
    10:57 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.15 (1.29%)

    Tata Motors share price

    847.05
    10:57 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4 (0.47%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.45
    10:57 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.4 (0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,739.80
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    327.5 (3.48%)

    Coforge share price

    7,869.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    114.05 (1.47%)

    City Union Bank share price

    178.00
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.59%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,234.55
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.9 (0.07%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,120.40
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3868.65 (-7.9%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,348.30
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -936.35 (-6.55%)

    Cipla share price

    1,420.00
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -58.1 (-3.93%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    515.10
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -20.65 (-3.85%)
    More from Top Losers

    Laxmi Organic Industries share price

    274.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    22.1 (8.75%)

    Redington India share price

    181.05
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.3 (8.58%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    364.70
    10:55 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    25.3 (7.45%)

    ITI share price

    233.60
    10:54 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    16.1 (7.4%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.