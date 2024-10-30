Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.75% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 41.76% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 78.75%. This reflects the challenges the company faced in the current market environment.
In contrast, when compared to the previous quarter, Lakshmi Machine Works showed a glimmer of recovery, with revenue growing by 14.27% and profit increasing by an impressive 121.96%. This indicates potential for a turnaround despite the year-over-year decline.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.97% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 5.37% year-over-year. This slight reduction may hint at improved cost management efforts despite the increased expenses in the short term.
Operating income also displayed a mixed performance, up by 131.21% quarter-over-quarter but down by 96.34% year-over-year. This sharp year-over-year decline raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of the company's profitability.
For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹22.9, marking a substantial decline of 78.75% year-over-year. Investors are likely to scrutinize this metric closely as it reflects the company's profitability directly impacting shareholder returns.
In terms of stock performance, Lakshmi Machine Works has delivered a 1.41% return in the last week, experienced a -2.17% return over the past six months, but achieved a positive 20.14% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This mixed performance presents a complicated picture for investors.
Currently, Lakshmi Machine Works boasts a market capitalization of ₹17,633.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹19,199.95 and a low of ₹12,722.3. This range indicates volatility in the stock, reflecting investor sentiment amidst fluctuating performance metrics.
As of 30 October 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has rated it as a 'Hold'. This divided outlook may signal uncertainty regarding the company's near-term performance and overall market positioning.
Lakshmi Machine Works Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|768.99
|672.96
|+14.27%
|1320.42
|-41.76%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|101.94
|93.55
|+8.97%
|107.73
|-5.37%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|28.14
|26.41
|+6.55%
|23.64
|+19.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|764.88
|686.13
|+11.48%
|1208.1
|-36.69%
|Operating Income
|4.11
|-13.17
|+131.21%
|112.32
|-96.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|33.8
|16.25
|+108%
|147.38
|-77.07%
|Net Income
|24.46
|11.02
|+121.96%
|115.11
|-78.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.9
|10.31
|+122.11%
|107.75
|-78.75%
