Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.75% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.75% YoY

Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 41.76% YoY & profit decreased by 78.75% YoY.

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 41.76% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 78.75%. This reflects the challenges the company faced in the current market environment.

In contrast, when compared to the previous quarter, Lakshmi Machine Works showed a glimmer of recovery, with revenue growing by 14.27% and profit increasing by an impressive 121.96%. This indicates potential for a turnaround despite the year-over-year decline.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.97% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 5.37% year-over-year. This slight reduction may hint at improved cost management efforts despite the increased expenses in the short term.

Operating income also displayed a mixed performance, up by 131.21% quarter-over-quarter but down by 96.34% year-over-year. This sharp year-over-year decline raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of the company's profitability.

For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 22.9, marking a substantial decline of 78.75% year-over-year. Investors are likely to scrutinize this metric closely as it reflects the company's profitability directly impacting shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Lakshmi Machine Works has delivered a 1.41% return in the last week, experienced a -2.17% return over the past six months, but achieved a positive 20.14% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This mixed performance presents a complicated picture for investors.

Currently, Lakshmi Machine Works boasts a market capitalization of 17,633.79 crore, with a 52-week high of 19,199.95 and a low of 12,722.3. This range indicates volatility in the stock, reflecting investor sentiment amidst fluctuating performance metrics.

As of 30 October 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has rated it as a 'Hold'. This divided outlook may signal uncertainty regarding the company's near-term performance and overall market positioning.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue768.99672.96+14.27%1320.42-41.76%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total101.9493.55+8.97%107.73-5.37%
Depreciation/ Amortization28.1426.41+6.55%23.64+19.04%
Total Operating Expense764.88686.13+11.48%1208.1-36.69%
Operating Income4.11-13.17+131.21%112.32-96.34%
Net Income Before Taxes33.816.25+108%147.38-77.07%
Net Income24.4611.02+121.96%115.11-78.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.910.31+122.11%107.75-78.75%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹24.46Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹768.99Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.