Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 78.75% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q2 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works declared their Q2 results on 28 October 2024, reporting a significant decline in both revenue and profit. The company's topline decreased by 41.76% year-over-year, while profit plummeted by 78.75%. This reflects the challenges the company faced in the current market environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In contrast, when compared to the previous quarter, Lakshmi Machine Works showed a glimmer of recovery, with revenue growing by 14.27% and profit increasing by an impressive 121.96%. This indicates potential for a turnaround despite the year-over-year decline.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses rose by 8.97% quarter-over-quarter but saw a decrease of 5.37% year-over-year. This slight reduction may hint at improved cost management efforts despite the increased expenses in the short term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income also displayed a mixed performance, up by 131.21% quarter-over-quarter but down by 96.34% year-over-year. This sharp year-over-year decline raises concerns about the long-term sustainability of the company's profitability.

For Q2, the Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹22.9, marking a substantial decline of 78.75% year-over-year. Investors are likely to scrutinize this metric closely as it reflects the company's profitability directly impacting shareholder returns.

In terms of stock performance, Lakshmi Machine Works has delivered a 1.41% return in the last week, experienced a -2.17% return over the past six months, but achieved a positive 20.14% Year-To-Date (YTD) return. This mixed performance presents a complicated picture for investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Lakshmi Machine Works boasts a market capitalization of ₹17,633.79 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹19,199.95 and a low of ₹12,722.3. This range indicates volatility in the stock, reflecting investor sentiment amidst fluctuating performance metrics.

As of 30 October 2024, out of two analysts covering the company, one has issued a 'Strong Sell' rating while the other has rated it as a 'Hold'. This divided outlook may signal uncertainty regarding the company's near-term performance and overall market positioning.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 768.99 672.96 +14.27% 1320.42 -41.76% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 101.94 93.55 +8.97% 107.73 -5.37% Depreciation/ Amortization 28.14 26.41 +6.55% 23.64 +19.04% Total Operating Expense 764.88 686.13 +11.48% 1208.1 -36.69% Operating Income 4.11 -13.17 +131.21% 112.32 -96.34% Net Income Before Taxes 33.8 16.25 +108% 147.38 -77.07% Net Income 24.46 11.02 +121.96% 115.11 -78.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.9 10.31 +122.11% 107.75 -78.75%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹24.46Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹768.99Cr

