Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.59% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.62% & the profit decreased by 12.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.06% and the profit decreased by 14.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.13% q-o-q & increased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.85% q-o-q & decreased by 9.23% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹92.46 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.58% Y-o-Y.

Lakshmi Machine Works has delivered -0.88% return in the last 1 week, 2.47% return in the last 6 months, and -0.89% YTD return.

Currently, Lakshmi Machine Works has a market cap of ₹14546.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹15499.9 & ₹9806.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1213.97 1320.42 -8.06% 1221.58 -0.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 103.28 107.73 -4.13% 95.93 +7.66% Depreciation/ Amortization 23.34 23.64 -1.27% 21.02 +11.04% Total Operating Expense 1119.45 1208.1 -7.34% 1117.44 +0.18% Operating Income 94.52 112.32 -15.85% 104.14 -9.23% Net Income Before Taxes 125.27 147.38 -15% 136.59 -8.29% Net Income 98.77 115.11 -14.2% 112.99 -12.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 92.46 107.75 -14.19% 105.77 -12.58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹98.77Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1213.97Cr

