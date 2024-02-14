Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.59% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.62% & the profit decreased by 12.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.06% and the profit decreased by 14.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.13% q-o-q & increased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 15.85% q-o-q & decreased by 9.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹92.46 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.58% Y-o-Y.
Lakshmi Machine Works has delivered -0.88% return in the last 1 week, 2.47% return in the last 6 months, and -0.89% YTD return.
Currently, Lakshmi Machine Works has a market cap of ₹14546.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹15499.9 & ₹9806.5 respectively.
As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
Lakshmi Machine Works Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1213.97
|1320.42
|-8.06%
|1221.58
|-0.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|103.28
|107.73
|-4.13%
|95.93
|+7.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|23.34
|23.64
|-1.27%
|21.02
|+11.04%
|Total Operating Expense
|1119.45
|1208.1
|-7.34%
|1117.44
|+0.18%
|Operating Income
|94.52
|112.32
|-15.85%
|104.14
|-9.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|125.27
|147.38
|-15%
|136.59
|-8.29%
|Net Income
|98.77
|115.11
|-14.2%
|112.99
|-12.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|92.46
|107.75
|-14.19%
|105.77
|-12.58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹98.77Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1213.97Cr
