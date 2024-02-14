Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.59% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 12.59% YoY

Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 0.62% YoY & profit decreased by 12.59% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lakshmi Machine Works declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0.62% & the profit decreased by 12.59% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 8.06% and the profit decreased by 14.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.13% q-o-q & increased by 7.66% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 15.85% q-o-q & decreased by 9.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 92.46 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 12.58% Y-o-Y.

Lakshmi Machine Works has delivered -0.88% return in the last 1 week, 2.47% return in the last 6 months, and -0.89% YTD return.

Currently, Lakshmi Machine Works has a market cap of 14546.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 15499.9 & 9806.5 respectively.

As of 14 Feb, 2024, out of 2 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating & 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1213.971320.42-8.06%1221.58-0.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total103.28107.73-4.13%95.93+7.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization23.3423.64-1.27%21.02+11.04%
Total Operating Expense1119.451208.1-7.34%1117.44+0.18%
Operating Income94.52112.32-15.85%104.14-9.23%
Net Income Before Taxes125.27147.38-15%136.59-8.29%
Net Income98.77115.11-14.2%112.99-12.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS92.46107.75-14.19%105.77-12.58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹98.77Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1213.97Cr

