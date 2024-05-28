Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 29.88% YOY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 25.51% YoY & profit decreased by 29.88% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decline in revenue by 25.51% and profit by 29.88% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company also saw a decrease in revenue by 20.04% and profit by 33.2% when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 7.99% quarter-on-quarter and 3.87% year-on-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 50.35% sequentially and 51.38% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹61.76, marking a 29.88% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Lakshmi Machine Works delivered -3.96% in the last 1 week, 24.92% in the last 6 months, and 19.69% year-to-date. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹17566.64 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹17794.15 & ₹11251 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 28 May, 2024, have mixed opinions with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst giving a Hold rating.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 970.65 1213.97 -20.04% 1303.04 -25.51% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.03 103.28 -7.99% 98.85 -3.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 26.57 23.34 +13.84% 21.73 +22.27% Total Operating Expense 923.72 1119.45 -17.48% 1206.51 -23.44% Operating Income 46.93 94.52 -50.35% 96.53 -51.38% Net Income Before Taxes 87.13 125.27 -30.45% 144.39 -39.66% Net Income 65.98 98.77 -33.2% 94.1 -29.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 61.76 92.46 -33.2% 88.08 -29.88%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹65.98Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹970.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!