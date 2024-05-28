Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 29.88% YOY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 29.88% YOY

Livemint

Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 25.51% YoY & profit decreased by 29.88% YoY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live

Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decline in revenue by 25.51% and profit by 29.88% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also saw a decrease in revenue by 20.04% and profit by 33.2% when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 7.99% quarter-on-quarter and 3.87% year-on-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 50.35% sequentially and 51.38% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at 61.76, marking a 29.88% decrease year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Lakshmi Machine Works delivered -3.96% in the last 1 week, 24.92% in the last 6 months, and 19.69% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 17566.64 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 17794.15 & 11251 respectively.

Analysts covering the company as of 28 May, 2024, have mixed opinions with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst giving a Hold rating.

Lakshmi Machine Works Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue970.651213.97-20.04%1303.04-25.51%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.03103.28-7.99%98.85-3.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization26.5723.34+13.84%21.73+22.27%
Total Operating Expense923.721119.45-17.48%1206.51-23.44%
Operating Income46.9394.52-50.35%96.53-51.38%
Net Income Before Taxes87.13125.27-30.45%144.39-39.66%
Net Income65.9898.77-33.2%94.1-29.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS61.7692.46-33.2%88.08-29.88%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹65.98Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹970.65Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.