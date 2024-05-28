Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 29.88% YOY

Lakshmi Machine Works Q4 Results Live : Lakshmi Machine Works announced their Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decline in revenue by 25.51% and profit by 29.88% compared to the same quarter last year.
The company also saw a decrease in revenue by 20.04% and profit by 33.2% when compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses went down by 7.99% quarter-on-quarter and 3.87% year-on-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 50.35% sequentially and 51.38% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 were reported at ₹61.76, marking a 29.88% decrease year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Lakshmi Machine Works delivered -3.96% in the last 1 week, 24.92% in the last 6 months, and 19.69% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹17566.64 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹17794.15 & ₹11251 respectively.
Analysts covering the company as of 28 May, 2024, have mixed opinions with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating and 1 analyst giving a Hold rating.
Lakshmi Machine Works Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|970.65
|1213.97
|-20.04%
|1303.04
|-25.51%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.03
|103.28
|-7.99%
|98.85
|-3.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|26.57
|23.34
|+13.84%
|21.73
|+22.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|923.72
|1119.45
|-17.48%
|1206.51
|-23.44%
|Operating Income
|46.93
|94.52
|-50.35%
|96.53
|-51.38%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|87.13
|125.27
|-30.45%
|144.39
|-39.66%
|Net Income
|65.98
|98.77
|-33.2%
|94.1
|-29.88%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|61.76
|92.46
|-33.2%
|88.08
|-29.88%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹65.98Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹970.65Cr
