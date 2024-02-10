Hello User
Lakshmi Mills Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 30.43% YoY

Lakshmi Mills Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 30.43% YoY

Livemint

Lakshmi Mills Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue Increased by 55.73% YoY & Loss Decreased by 30.43% YoY

Lakshmi Mills Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lakshmi Mills Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 55.73% and the loss decreased by 30.43% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 31.31% and the loss decreased by 19.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.08% q-o-q and increased by 30.81% YoY.

The operating income was up by 83.33% q-o-q and increased by 72.7% YoY.

The EPS is -39.18 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 39.98% YoY.

Lakshmi Mills Company has delivered -4.65% return in the last 1 week, -2.45% return in the last 6 months, and -1.74% YTD return.

Currently, Lakshmi Mills Company has a market cap of 269.93 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 4562 and 3303 respectively.

Lakshmi Mills Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue69.8553.19+31.31%44.85+55.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.9417.33+15.08%15.24+30.81%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.224.73+10.51%2.13+145.1%
Total Operating Expense71.2861.81+15.32%50.12+42.24%
Operating Income-1.44-8.62+83.33%-5.26+72.7%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.66-4.57+19.97%-5.26+30.51%
Net Income-2.72-3.4+19.78%-3.92+30.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS-39.18-48.83+19.76%-65.28+39.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-2.72Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹69.85Cr

