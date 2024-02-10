Lakshmi Mills Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 30.43% YoY

Lakshmi Mills Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 55.73% and the loss decreased by 30.43% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 31.31% and the loss decreased by 19.78%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.08% q-o-q and increased by 30.81% YoY.

The operating income was up by 83.33% q-o-q and increased by 72.7% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹-39.18 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 39.98% YoY.

Lakshmi Mills Company has delivered -4.65% return in the last 1 week, -2.45% return in the last 6 months, and -1.74% YTD return.

Currently, Lakshmi Mills Company has a market cap of ₹269.93 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹4562 and ₹3303 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lakshmi Mills Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 69.85 53.19 +31.31% 44.85 +55.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 19.94 17.33 +15.08% 15.24 +30.81% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.22 4.73 +10.51% 2.13 +145.1% Total Operating Expense 71.28 61.81 +15.32% 50.12 +42.24% Operating Income -1.44 -8.62 +83.33% -5.26 +72.7% Net Income Before Taxes -3.66 -4.57 +19.97% -5.26 +30.51% Net Income -2.72 -3.4 +19.78% -3.92 +30.43% Diluted Normalized EPS -39.18 -48.83 +19.76% -65.28 +39.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.72Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹69.85Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!