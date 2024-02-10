Lakshmi Mills Company Q3 FY24 Results Live : Loss Falls by 30.43% YoY

Lakshmi Mills Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 55.73% and the loss decreased by 30.43% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 31.31% and the loss decreased by 19.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 15.08% q-o-q and increased by 30.81% YoY.
The operating income was up by 83.33% q-o-q and increased by 72.7% YoY.
The EPS is ₹-39.18 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 39.98% YoY.
Lakshmi Mills Company has delivered -4.65% return in the last 1 week, -2.45% return in the last 6 months, and -1.74% YTD return.
Currently, Lakshmi Mills Company has a market cap of ₹269.93 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹4562 and ₹3303 respectively.
Lakshmi Mills Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|69.85
|53.19
|+31.31%
|44.85
|+55.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.94
|17.33
|+15.08%
|15.24
|+30.81%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.22
|4.73
|+10.51%
|2.13
|+145.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|71.28
|61.81
|+15.32%
|50.12
|+42.24%
|Operating Income
|-1.44
|-8.62
|+83.33%
|-5.26
|+72.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.66
|-4.57
|+19.97%
|-5.26
|+30.51%
|Net Income
|-2.72
|-3.4
|+19.78%
|-3.92
|+30.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-39.18
|-48.83
|+19.76%
|-65.28
|+39.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-2.72Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹69.85Cr
