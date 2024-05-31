Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 51.12% YOY

Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 51.12% YOY

Livemint

Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 50.62% YoY & loss decreased by 51.12% YoY

Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live

Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live : Lakshmi Mills Company declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 50.62% & the loss decreased by 51.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.3% and the loss decreased by 33.98%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q & increased by 46.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.29% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -25.86 for Q4 which increased by 51.12% Y-o-Y.

Lakshmi Mills Company has delivered -5.89% return in the last 1 week, 17.45% return in last 6 months and 17.9% YTD return.

Currently the Lakshmi Mills Company has a market cap of 323.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 5443 & 3303 respectively.

Lakshmi Mills Company Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue67.5469.85-3.3%44.84+50.62%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.4919.94+2.75%13.95+46.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization5.455.22+4.27%2.51+117.03%
Total Operating Expense69.671.28-2.36%48.6+43.22%
Operating Income-2.06-1.44-43.29%-3.76+45.19%
Net Income Before Taxes-3.73-3.66-1.94%-4.94+24.56%
Net Income-1.8-2.72+33.98%-3.68+51.12%
Diluted Normalized EPS-25.86-39.18+33.99%-52.91+51.12%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.8Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹67.54Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.