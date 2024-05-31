Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 51.12% YOY

Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live : Lakshmi Mills Company declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 50.62% & the loss decreased by 51.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.3% and the loss decreased by 33.98%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q & increased by 46.86% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 43.29% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-25.86 for Q4 which increased by 51.12% Y-o-Y.

Lakshmi Mills Company has delivered -5.89% return in the last 1 week, 17.45% return in last 6 months and 17.9% YTD return.

Currently the Lakshmi Mills Company has a market cap of ₹323.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5443 & ₹3303 respectively.

Lakshmi Mills Company Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 67.54 69.85 -3.3% 44.84 +50.62% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.49 19.94 +2.75% 13.95 +46.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 5.45 5.22 +4.27% 2.51 +117.03% Total Operating Expense 69.6 71.28 -2.36% 48.6 +43.22% Operating Income -2.06 -1.44 -43.29% -3.76 +45.19% Net Income Before Taxes -3.73 -3.66 -1.94% -4.94 +24.56% Net Income -1.8 -2.72 +33.98% -3.68 +51.12% Diluted Normalized EPS -25.86 -39.18 +33.99% -52.91 +51.12%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.8Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹67.54Cr

