Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 51.12% YOY

Lakshmi Mills Company Q4 Results Live : Lakshmi Mills Company declared their Q4 results on 28 May, 2024. The topline increased by 50.62% & the loss decreased by 51.12% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 3.3% and the loss decreased by 33.98%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.75% q-o-q & increased by 46.86% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 43.29% q-o-q & increased by 45.19% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-25.86 for Q4 which increased by 51.12% Y-o-Y.
Lakshmi Mills Company has delivered -5.89% return in the last 1 week, 17.45% return in last 6 months and 17.9% YTD return.
Currently the Lakshmi Mills Company has a market cap of ₹323.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹5443 & ₹3303 respectively.
Lakshmi Mills Company Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|67.54
|69.85
|-3.3%
|44.84
|+50.62%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.49
|19.94
|+2.75%
|13.95
|+46.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|5.45
|5.22
|+4.27%
|2.51
|+117.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|69.6
|71.28
|-2.36%
|48.6
|+43.22%
|Operating Income
|-2.06
|-1.44
|-43.29%
|-3.76
|+45.19%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-3.73
|-3.66
|-1.94%
|-4.94
|+24.56%
|Net Income
|-1.8
|-2.72
|+33.98%
|-3.68
|+51.12%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-25.86
|-39.18
|+33.99%
|-52.91
|+51.12%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.8Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹67.54Cr
