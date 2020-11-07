Home >Companies >Company Results >Lakshmi Vilas Bank's Q2 net loss widens to 397 cr
Lakshmi Vilas Bank's Q2 net loss widens to 397 cr

Net interest income declined 28% to 79.5 crore

Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Saturday said its net loss widened to 397 crore in the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The bank had posted net loss of 357 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest income declined 28% to 79.5 crore.

On Friday, the lender's scrip on NSE closed 0.6% higher at 15.65.

LVB, which is in discussions with Clix Group for a potential merger, needs to raise capital to meet regulatory norms.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank gets approval from its board to raise up to 500 cr

2 min read . 16 Oct 2020
