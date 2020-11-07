Home >Companies >Company Results >Lakshmi Vilas Bank's Q2 net loss widens to ₹397 cr
Net interest income declined 28% to ₹79.5 crore
Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Saturday said its net loss widened to ₹397 crore in the quarter ending 30 September, 2020. The bank had posted net loss of ₹357 crore in the year-ago period.
Net interest income declined 28% to ₹79.5 crore.
On Friday, the lender's scrip on NSE closed 0.6% higher at ₹15.65.
