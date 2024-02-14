Lambodhara Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 84.35% YoY

Lambodhara Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 84.35% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.66% and the profit increased by 36.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5% q-o-q & increased by 6.89% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 52.49% q-o-q & decreased by 85.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 84.39% Y-o-Y.

Lambodhara Textiles has delivered -10.61% return in the last 1 week, 19.16% return in the last 6 months and 4.63% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Lambodhara Textiles has a market cap of ₹170.09 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹240.95 & ₹129.2 respectively.

Lambodhara Textiles Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.76 51.62 -1.66% 53.22 -4.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.81 3.63 +5% 3.56 +6.89% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.7 2.65 +1.81% 1.97 +36.69% Total Operating Expense 49.68 49.34 +0.69% 45.52 +9.14% Operating Income 1.08 2.28 -52.49% 7.69 -85.95% Net Income Before Taxes 1.52 2.58 -40.95% 6.42 -76.24% Net Income 0.84 0.62 +36.84% 5.39 -84.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.81 0.59 +37.29% 5.19 -84.39%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.84Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹50.76Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!