Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lambodhara Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 84.35% YoY

Lambodhara Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 84.35% YoY

Livemint

Lambodhara Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 4.61% YoY & profit decreased by 84.35% YoY

Lambodhara Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live

Lambodhara Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 84.35% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.66% and the profit increased by 36.84%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5% q-o-q & increased by 6.89% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 52.49% q-o-q & decreased by 85.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 84.39% Y-o-Y.

Lambodhara Textiles has delivered -10.61% return in the last 1 week, 19.16% return in the last 6 months and 4.63% YTD return.

Currently, Lambodhara Textiles has a market cap of 170.09 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 240.95 & 129.2 respectively.

Lambodhara Textiles Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.7651.62-1.66%53.22-4.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.813.63+5%3.56+6.89%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.72.65+1.81%1.97+36.69%
Total Operating Expense49.6849.34+0.69%45.52+9.14%
Operating Income1.082.28-52.49%7.69-85.95%
Net Income Before Taxes1.522.58-40.95%6.42-76.24%
Net Income0.840.62+36.84%5.39-84.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.810.59+37.29%5.19-84.39%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.84Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹50.76Cr

