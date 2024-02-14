Lambodhara Textiles Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 84.35% YoY

Lambodhara Textiles declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.61% & the profit decreased by 84.35% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.66% and the profit increased by 36.84%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5% q-o-q & increased by 6.89% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 52.49% q-o-q & decreased by 85.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.81 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 84.39% Y-o-Y.
Lambodhara Textiles has delivered -10.61% return in the last 1 week, 19.16% return in the last 6 months and 4.63% YTD return.
Currently, Lambodhara Textiles has a market cap of ₹170.09 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹240.95 & ₹129.2 respectively.
Lambodhara Textiles Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|50.76
|51.62
|-1.66%
|53.22
|-4.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.81
|3.63
|+5%
|3.56
|+6.89%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.7
|2.65
|+1.81%
|1.97
|+36.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|49.68
|49.34
|+0.69%
|45.52
|+9.14%
|Operating Income
|1.08
|2.28
|-52.49%
|7.69
|-85.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.52
|2.58
|-40.95%
|6.42
|-76.24%
|Net Income
|0.84
|0.62
|+36.84%
|5.39
|-84.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.81
|0.59
|+37.29%
|5.19
|-84.39%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.84Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹50.76Cr
