Lancer Container Lines Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 10.43% YOY
Lancer Container Lines declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 26.83% & the profit decreased by 10.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.26% and the profit increased by 0.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.59% q-o-q & increased by 12.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 8.84% q-o-q & decreased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.25 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 216.15% Y-o-Y.
Lancer Container Lines has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in last 6 months and -33.79% YTD return.
Currently the Lancer Container Lines has a market cap of ₹315.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹86.33 & ₹44.18 respectively.
Lancer Container Lines Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|166.33
|164.25
|+1.26%
|227.32
|-26.83%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|3.87
|3.73
|+3.59%
|3.44
|+12.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|7.51
|9.69
|-22.48%
|3.87
|+94.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|149.52
|145.81
|+2.54%
|206.75
|-27.68%
|Operating Income
|16.81
|18.44
|-8.84%
|20.57
|-18.29%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|17.83
|16.91
|+5.44%
|19.59
|-8.98%
|Net Income
|14.21
|14.12
|+0.62%
|15.86
|-10.43%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.25
|0.67
|+234.15%
|0.71
|+216.15%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹14.21Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹166.33Cr
