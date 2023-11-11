Lancer Container Lines Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 10.43% YOY

Lancer Container Lines Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 26.83% YoY & profit decreased by 10.43% YoY

Lancer Container Lines declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 26.83% & the profit decreased by 10.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.26% and the profit increased by 0.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.59% q-o-q & increased by 12.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.84% q-o-q & decreased by 18.29% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.25 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 216.15% Y-o-Y.

Lancer Container Lines has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in last 6 months and -33.79% YTD return.

Currently the Lancer Container Lines has a market cap of ₹315.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹86.33 & ₹44.18 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lancer Container Lines Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 166.33 164.25 +1.26% 227.32 -26.83% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 3.87 3.73 +3.59% 3.44 +12.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 7.51 9.69 -22.48% 3.87 +94.09% Total Operating Expense 149.52 145.81 +2.54% 206.75 -27.68% Operating Income 16.81 18.44 -8.84% 20.57 -18.29% Net Income Before Taxes 17.83 16.91 +5.44% 19.59 -8.98% Net Income 14.21 14.12 +0.62% 15.86 -10.43% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.25 0.67 +234.15% 0.71 +216.15%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.21Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹166.33Cr

