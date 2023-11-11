Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Lancer Container Lines Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 10.43% YOY

Livemint

Lancer Container Lines Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 26.83% YoY & profit decreased by 10.43% YoY

Lancer Container Lines Q2 FY24 Results

Lancer Container Lines declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 26.83% & the profit decreased by 10.43% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.26% and the profit increased by 0.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.59% q-o-q & increased by 12.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 8.84% q-o-q & decreased by 18.29% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.25 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 216.15% Y-o-Y.

Lancer Container Lines has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in last 6 months and -33.79% YTD return.

Currently the Lancer Container Lines has a market cap of 315.09 Cr and 52wk high/low of 86.33 & 44.18 respectively.

Lancer Container Lines Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue166.33164.25+1.26%227.32-26.83%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total3.873.73+3.59%3.44+12.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization7.519.69-22.48%3.87+94.09%
Total Operating Expense149.52145.81+2.54%206.75-27.68%
Operating Income16.8118.44-8.84%20.57-18.29%
Net Income Before Taxes17.8316.91+5.44%19.59-8.98%
Net Income14.2114.12+0.62%15.86-10.43%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.250.67+234.15%0.71+216.15%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.21Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹166.33Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 02:13 AM IST
