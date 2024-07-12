Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 401.07% YOY

Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.26% YoY & profit increased by 401.07% YoY

First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live
Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live : Lancor Holdings declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.26% & the profit increased by 401.07% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.44% and the profit decreased by 3.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.98% q-o-q & increased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 98.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.41 for Q1 which increased by 339.3% Y-o-Y.

Currently the Lancor Holdings has a market cap of 338.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of 57 & 40.2 respectively.

Lancor Holdings Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue35.3543.88-19.44%27.78+27.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.32.19+4.98%1.97+16.82%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.60.3+97.76%0.43+41.02%
Total Operating Expense26.835.14-23.75%23.46+14.22%
Operating Income8.558.74-2.11%4.32+98.11%
Net Income Before Taxes4.444.85-8.44%1.02+334.88%
Net Income2.93-3.17%0.58+401.07%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.410.49-16.33%0.09+339.3%
FAQs
