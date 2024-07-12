Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 401.07% YOY

Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live : Lancor Holdings declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.26% & the profit increased by 401.07% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.44% and the profit decreased by 3.17%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.98% q-o-q & increased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 98.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.41 for Q1 which increased by 339.3% Y-o-Y.
Currently the Lancor Holdings has a market cap of ₹338.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹57 & ₹40.2 respectively.
Lancor Holdings Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|35.35
|43.88
|-19.44%
|27.78
|+27.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.3
|2.19
|+4.98%
|1.97
|+16.82%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.6
|0.3
|+97.76%
|0.43
|+41.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|26.8
|35.14
|-23.75%
|23.46
|+14.22%
|Operating Income
|8.55
|8.74
|-2.11%
|4.32
|+98.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.44
|4.85
|-8.44%
|1.02
|+334.88%
|Net Income
|2.9
|3
|-3.17%
|0.58
|+401.07%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.41
|0.49
|-16.33%
|0.09
|+339.3%