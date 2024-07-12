Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 401.07% YOY

Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 27.26% YoY & profit increased by 401.07% YoY

Lancor Holdings Q1 Results Live : Lancor Holdings declared their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 27.26% & the profit increased by 401.07% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 19.44% and the profit decreased by 3.17%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.98% q-o-q & increased by 16.82% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 2.11% q-o-q & increased by 98.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.41 for Q1 which increased by 339.3% Y-o-Y.

Currently the Lancor Holdings has a market cap of ₹338.92 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹57 & ₹40.2 respectively.

Lancor Holdings Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 35.35 43.88 -19.44% 27.78 +27.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.3 2.19 +4.98% 1.97 +16.82% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.6 0.3 +97.76% 0.43 +41.02% Total Operating Expense 26.8 35.14 -23.75% 23.46 +14.22% Operating Income 8.55 8.74 -2.11% 4.32 +98.11% Net Income Before Taxes 4.44 4.85 -8.44% 1.02 +334.88% Net Income 2.9 3 -3.17% 0.58 +401.07% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.41 0.49 -16.33% 0.09 +339.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.9Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹35.35Cr

