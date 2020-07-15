Information technology services company Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) reported revenue of ₹2,949 crore up 18.7% year on year and down 2.1% over the previous quarter, for the first quarter ended June 30. Profit stood at ₹416.4 crore up 17.1% over the year and down 2.6% on a quarter on quarter basis. The company indicated that the major impact of the pandemic has bottomed out in the quarter.

LTI registered net profit of ₹427.5 crore and revenue of ₹3011.9 crore in the March quarter (Q4 FY20). The Q1 performance was above Blomberg estimates of revenue of ₹2,908 crore and profit of ₹392 crore.

Dollar revenue was reported at $390.3 million down 4.8% QoQ (-4.7% constant currency) and growth of 9.5% YoY (10.6% constant currency). EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortization) margins stood at 20.1% compared to 19.2% in Q4 FY20 and 18.4% a year ago.

“Covid-19 is a crisis unlike any other and its impact on lives and livelihoods continues to be felt across the world. In a quarter marked by a challenging environment, we have delivered revenue growth of 10.6% YoY in constant currency and closed a large deal as well" said Sanjay Jalona, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director.

Jalona said the chief concerns now remain growth opportunities despite customers cutting down on discretionary spends. “We have hit the bottom in Q1 and expect growth to come in sequentially after a flat Q2," said Jalona.

In the previous quarter (Q4 FY20) the company had guided that while it does not have presence in travel and hospitality and negligible presence in retail, the pandemic impact would be felt in its energy and utilities verticals which account for around 10% of revenue apart from some pressure in banking and insurance in coming months. While all major verticals have suffered during the quarter, the worst hit were manufacturing (16.5% decline due to cyclical costs), Energy and utilities (10.1%) and banking, financial services (BFS) at 4.2% decline. BFS continues to be the largest vertical with 27.7% revenue share. North America revenues remained stable at 70.8% although other geographies reported significant decline in revenue growth.

A UK based wealth management firm, has selected LTI for a multi-million, multi-year deal to provide remote infrastructure support, modern cyber security services and migration to IBM Power Cloud from their legacy wealth management platform. LTI has been chosen by a leading American aerospace company to provide managed services for its data center as well as to enable migration for its on-premise infrastructure to cloud. A leading debt management company in Europe has selected LTI to implement a digital integration platform powered by MuleSoft. This platform will replace the existing legacy service layer and integrate all the current and future applications across its 11 countries of operation, “Overall deal pipeline is healthy across sectors," said Jalona.

LTI passed on some time bound discounts and offshoring solutions for customers who were facing difficulties in running their business due to the pandemic. The company is also looking at new revenue models where they can help optimise costs in exchange for better profit sharing.

