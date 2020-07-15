Larsen & Toubro Infotech Q1 results: Profit 416 crore, revenue 2,949 crore

In the previous quarter (Q4 FY20) the company had guided that while it does not have presence in travel and hospitality and negligible presence in retail, the pandemic impact would be felt in its energy and utilities verticals which account for around 10% of revenue apart from some pressure in banking and insurance in coming months. While all major verticals have suffered during the quarter, the worst hit were manufacturing (16.5% decline due to cyclical costs), Energy and utilities (10.1%) and banking, financial services (BFS) at 4.2% decline. BFS continues to be the largest vertical with 27.7% revenue share. North America revenues remained stable at 70.8% although other geographies reported significant decline in revenue growth.