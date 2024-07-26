Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.74% YOY

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.12% & the profit increased by 11.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.83% and the profit decreased by 36.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.71% q-o-q & increased by 13.45% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 26.78% q-o-q & increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹20.25 for Q1 which increased by 14.21% Y-o-Y.
Larsen & Toubro has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, 0.72% return in last 6 months and 2.64% YTD return.
Currently the Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of ₹497631.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3919.9 & ₹2586.3 respectively.
As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.
Larsen & Toubro Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55119.82
|67078.68
|-17.83%
|47882.37
|+15.12%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13897.98
|13799.34
|+0.71%
|12250.33
|+13.45%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|997.92
|1021.2
|-2.28%
|830.47
|+20.16%
|Total Operating Expense
|50502.45
|60772.18
|-16.9%
|43844.2
|+15.19%
|Operating Income
|4617.37
|6306.5
|-26.78%
|4038.17
|+14.34%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4676.65
|6421.84
|-27.18%
|4332.37
|+7.95%
|Net Income
|2785.72
|4396.12
|-36.63%
|2493
|+11.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|20.25
|31.42
|-35.55%
|17.73
|+14.21%
