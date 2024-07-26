Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.74% YOY

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.12% YoY & profit increased by 11.74% YoY

Livemint
Published26 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live
Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.12% & the profit increased by 11.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.83% and the profit decreased by 36.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.71% q-o-q & increased by 13.45% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 26.78% q-o-q & increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.25 for Q1 which increased by 14.21% Y-o-Y.

Larsen & Toubro has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, 0.72% return in last 6 months and 2.64% YTD return.

Currently the Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of 497631.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3919.9 & 2586.3 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Larsen & Toubro Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55119.8267078.68-17.83%47882.37+15.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13897.9813799.34+0.71%12250.33+13.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization997.921021.2-2.28%830.47+20.16%
Total Operating Expense50502.4560772.18-16.9%43844.2+15.19%
Operating Income4617.376306.5-26.78%4038.17+14.34%
Net Income Before Taxes4676.656421.84-27.18%4332.37+7.95%
Net Income2785.724396.12-36.63%2493+11.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.2531.42-35.55%17.73+14.21%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹2785.72Cr
₹55119.82Cr
First Published:26 Jul 2024, 10:50 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsLarsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.74% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Ashok Leyland

    246.00
    10:51 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.55 (5.83%)

    Tata Steel

    161.85
    10:51 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    4.4 (2.79%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.10
    10:51 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    0.25 (0.14%)

    Tata Power

    438.50
    10:51 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    16.1 (3.81%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    SJVN

    152.95
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    12 (8.51%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    90.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.35 (7.53%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,096.20
    10:44 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    66.65 (6.47%)

    Zensar Technologies

    818.70
    10:48 AM | 26 JUL 2024
    46.6 (6.04%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,410.00-885.00
      Chennai
      69,660.00-874.00
      Delhi
      69,387.00-1,285.00
      Kolkata
      69,796.00-876.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue