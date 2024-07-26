Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.74% YOY

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.74% YOY

Livemint

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.12% YoY & profit increased by 11.74% YoY

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.12% & the profit increased by 11.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.83% and the profit decreased by 36.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.71% q-o-q & increased by 13.45% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was down by 26.78% q-o-q & increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 20.25 for Q1 which increased by 14.21% Y-o-Y.

Larsen & Toubro has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, 0.72% return in last 6 months and 2.64% YTD return.

Currently the Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of 497631.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3919.9 & 2586.3 respectively.

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Larsen & Toubro Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55119.8267078.68-17.83%47882.37+15.12%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13897.9813799.34+0.71%12250.33+13.45%
Depreciation/ Amortization997.921021.2-2.28%830.47+20.16%
Total Operating Expense50502.4560772.18-16.9%43844.2+15.19%
Operating Income4617.376306.5-26.78%4038.17+14.34%
Net Income Before Taxes4676.656421.84-27.18%4332.37+7.95%
Net Income2785.724396.12-36.63%2493+11.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS20.2531.42-35.55%17.73+14.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2785.72Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹55119.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.