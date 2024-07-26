Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 11.74% YOY

Larsen & Toubro Q1 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q1 results on 24 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 15.12% & the profit increased by 11.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 17.83% and the profit decreased by 36.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.71% q-o-q & increased by 13.45% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The operating income was down by 26.78% q-o-q & increased by 14.34% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹20.25 for Q1 which increased by 14.21% Y-o-Y.

Larsen & Toubro has delivered -1.01% return in the last 1 week, 0.72% return in last 6 months and 2.64% YTD return.

Currently the Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of ₹497631.3 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3919.9 & ₹2586.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 26 Jul, 2024 out of 33 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 15 analysts have given Buy rating &13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 26 Jul, 2024 was to Buy.

Larsen & Toubro Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55119.82 67078.68 -17.83% 47882.37 +15.12% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13897.98 13799.34 +0.71% 12250.33 +13.45% Depreciation/ Amortization 997.92 1021.2 -2.28% 830.47 +20.16% Total Operating Expense 50502.45 60772.18 -16.9% 43844.2 +15.19% Operating Income 4617.37 6306.5 -26.78% 4038.17 +14.34% Net Income Before Taxes 4676.65 6421.84 -27.18% 4332.37 +7.95% Net Income 2785.72 4396.12 -36.63% 2493 +11.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 20.25 31.42 -35.55% 17.73 +14.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2785.72Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹55119.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}