Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.36% YoY

Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 20.64% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 5.36% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.67%, while profit surged by 21.88%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 2.03% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 9.76% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 15.61% q-o-q and 13.05% YoY, reflecting the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹24.68, marking an increase of 7.68% YoY. This positive earnings trajectory highlights the company’s capability to enhance shareholder value, even amidst fluctuating market conditions.

On the stock performance front, Larsen & Toubro has delivered a return of -1.36% in the last week, -5.17% over the past six months, and -3.34% year-to-date. This recent performance may raise concerns among investors despite the strong quarterly results.

Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalization of ₹468,646.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,919.9 and a low of ₹2,871.05. This range indicates volatility in the stock price, prompting interest from market analysts.

As of 31 Oct, 2024, among the 30 analysts covering the company, the ratings reflect a mixed sentiment: 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 4 Hold, 13 Buy, and 11 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, suggesting optimism about the company’s future prospects.

Larsen & Toubro Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 61554.58 55119.82 +11.67% 51024.04 +20.64% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14180.01 13897.98 +2.03% 12919.24 +9.76% Depreciation/ Amortization 1023.84 997.92 +2.6% 909.89 +12.52% Total Operating Expense 56216.38 50502.45 +11.31% 46301.94 +21.41% Operating Income 5338.2 4617.37 +15.61% 4722.1 +13.05% Net Income Before Taxes 5555.09 4676.65 +18.78% 4991.07 +11.3% Net Income 3395.29 2785.72 +21.88% 3222.63 +5.36% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.68 20.25 +21.88% 22.92 +7.68%