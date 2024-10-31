Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.36% YoY

Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 20.64% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 5.36% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.67%, while profit surged by 21.88%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 2.03% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 9.76% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 15.61% q-o-q and 13.05% YoY, reflecting the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹24.68, marking an increase of 7.68% YoY. This positive earnings trajectory highlights the company’s capability to enhance shareholder value, even amidst fluctuating market conditions.
On the stock performance front, Larsen & Toubro has delivered a return of -1.36% in the last week, -5.17% over the past six months, and -3.34% year-to-date. This recent performance may raise concerns among investors despite the strong quarterly results.
Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalization of ₹468,646.4 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3,919.9 and a low of ₹2,871.05. This range indicates volatility in the stock price, prompting interest from market analysts.
As of 31 Oct, 2024, among the 30 analysts covering the company, the ratings reflect a mixed sentiment: 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 4 Hold, 13 Buy, and 11 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, suggesting optimism about the company’s future prospects.
Larsen & Toubro Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|61554.58
|55119.82
|+11.67%
|51024.04
|+20.64%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14180.01
|13897.98
|+2.03%
|12919.24
|+9.76%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1023.84
|997.92
|+2.6%
|909.89
|+12.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|56216.38
|50502.45
|+11.31%
|46301.94
|+21.41%
|Operating Income
|5338.2
|4617.37
|+15.61%
|4722.1
|+13.05%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5555.09
|4676.65
|+18.78%
|4991.07
|+11.3%
|Net Income
|3395.29
|2785.72
|+21.88%
|3222.63
|+5.36%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.68
|20.25
|+21.88%
|22.92
|+7.68%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3395.29Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹61554.58Cr
