Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.36% YoY

Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 5.36% YoY

Livemint

Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 20.64% YoY & profit increased by 5.36% YoY.

Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live

Larsen & Toubro Q2 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q2 results on 30 Oct, 2024, showcasing a robust performance with a topline growth of 20.64% year-over-year (YoY) and a profit increase of 5.36% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 11.67%, while profit surged by 21.88%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight rise of 2.03% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and increased by 9.76% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the operating income was up by 15.61% q-o-q and 13.05% YoY, reflecting the company's effective cost management and operational efficiency.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 24.68, marking an increase of 7.68% YoY. This positive earnings trajectory highlights the company’s capability to enhance shareholder value, even amidst fluctuating market conditions.

On the stock performance front, Larsen & Toubro has delivered a return of -1.36% in the last week, -5.17% over the past six months, and -3.34% year-to-date. This recent performance may raise concerns among investors despite the strong quarterly results.

Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market capitalization of 468,646.4 crore, with a 52-week high of 3,919.9 and a low of 2,871.05. This range indicates volatility in the stock price, prompting interest from market analysts.

As of 31 Oct, 2024, among the 30 analysts covering the company, the ratings reflect a mixed sentiment: 1 Strong Sell, 1 Sell, 4 Hold, 13 Buy, and 11 Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation is to Buy, suggesting optimism about the company’s future prospects.

Larsen & Toubro Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue61554.5855119.82+11.67%51024.04+20.64%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14180.0113897.98+2.03%12919.24+9.76%
Depreciation/ Amortization1023.84997.92+2.6%909.89+12.52%
Total Operating Expense56216.3850502.45+11.31%46301.94+21.41%
Operating Income5338.24617.37+15.61%4722.1+13.05%
Net Income Before Taxes5555.094676.65+18.78%4991.07+11.3%
Net Income3395.292785.72+21.88%3222.63+5.36%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.6820.25+21.88%22.92+7.68%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3395.29Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹61554.58Cr

