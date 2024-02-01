Larsen & Toubro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.45% YoY

Larsen & Toubro declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.84% & the profit increased by 15.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.04% and the profit decreased by 8.54%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.7% q-o-q & increased by 6.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.46% q-o-q & increased by 10.37% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹21.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.64% Y-o-Y.

Larsen & Toubro has delivered -0.03% return in the last 1 week, 36.56% return in the last 6 months, and 3.04% YTD return.

Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of ₹499444.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3737.9 & ₹2067.99 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Larsen & Toubro Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 55127.82 51024.04 +8.04% 46389.72 +18.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 12699.76 12919.24 -1.7% 11929.1 +6.46% Depreciation/ Amortization 920.75 909.89 +1.19% 825.18 +11.58% Total Operating Expense 50289.57 46301.94 +8.61% 42005.87 +19.72% Operating Income 4838.25 4722.1 +2.46% 4383.85 +10.37% Net Income Before Taxes 4771.83 4991.07 -4.39% 4336.43 +10.04% Net Income 2947.36 3222.63 -8.54% 2552.92 +15.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 21.42 22.92 -6.54% 17.47 +22.64%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2947.36Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹55127.82Cr

