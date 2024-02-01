Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Larsen & Toubro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.45% YoY

Livemint

Larsen & Toubro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 18.84% YoY & Profit Increased by 15.45% YoY

Larsen & Toubro Q3 FY24 Results Live

Larsen & Toubro declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.84% & the profit increased by 15.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.04% and the profit decreased by 8.54%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.7% q-o-q & increased by 6.46% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 2.46% q-o-q & increased by 10.37% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 21.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.64% Y-o-Y.

Larsen & Toubro has delivered -0.03% return in the last 1 week, 36.56% return in the last 6 months, and 3.04% YTD return.

Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of 499444.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3737.9 & 2067.99 respectively.

As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Larsen & Toubro Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue55127.8251024.04+8.04%46389.72+18.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12699.7612919.24-1.7%11929.1+6.46%
Depreciation/ Amortization920.75909.89+1.19%825.18+11.58%
Total Operating Expense50289.5746301.94+8.61%42005.87+19.72%
Operating Income4838.254722.1+2.46%4383.85+10.37%
Net Income Before Taxes4771.834991.07-4.39%4336.43+10.04%
Net Income2947.363222.63-8.54%2552.92+15.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS21.4222.92-6.54%17.47+22.64%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2947.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹55127.82Cr

