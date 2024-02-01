Larsen & Toubro Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 15.45% YoY

Larsen & Toubro declared their Q3 FY24 results on 30 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 18.84% & the profit increased by 15.45% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 8.04% and the profit decreased by 8.54%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 1.7% q-o-q & increased by 6.46% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 2.46% q-o-q & increased by 10.37% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹21.42 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 22.64% Y-o-Y.
Larsen & Toubro has delivered -0.03% return in the last 1 week, 36.56% return in the last 6 months, and 3.04% YTD return.
Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of ₹499444.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3737.9 & ₹2067.99 respectively.
As of 01 Feb, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 14 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 01 Feb, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Larsen & Toubro Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|55127.82
|51024.04
|+8.04%
|46389.72
|+18.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|12699.76
|12919.24
|-1.7%
|11929.1
|+6.46%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|920.75
|909.89
|+1.19%
|825.18
|+11.58%
|Total Operating Expense
|50289.57
|46301.94
|+8.61%
|42005.87
|+19.72%
|Operating Income
|4838.25
|4722.1
|+2.46%
|4383.85
|+10.37%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4771.83
|4991.07
|-4.39%
|4336.43
|+10.04%
|Net Income
|2947.36
|3222.63
|-8.54%
|2552.92
|+15.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|21.42
|22.92
|-6.54%
|17.47
|+22.64%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2947.36Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹55127.82Cr
