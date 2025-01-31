Larsen & Toubro Q3 Results 2025:Larsen & Toubro declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.31% YoY and the profit increased by 13.96% YoY, resulting in a profit of ₹3358.84 crore and revenue of ₹64667.78 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by only 5.06% while profit saw a slight decline of 1.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 16.52% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs for the company.

Larsen & Toubro Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income reported a decrease of 2.44% compared to the previous quarter but saw an increase of 7.64% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹24.41, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13.96%.

Despite the positive growth in revenue and profit year-over-year, the company has faced challenges in the short term, delivering a -2.35% return in the last week, -9.48% return over the last six months, and -5.18% year-to-date.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, Larsen & Toubro boasts a market capitalization of ₹470425.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3963.5 and a low of ₹3175.05. Out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 12 have given a Buy rating, and 13 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term growth potential despite recent short-term challenges.

Larsen & Toubro Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 64667.78 61554.58 +5.06% 55127.82 +17.31% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 14797.7 14180.01 +4.36% 12699.76 +16.52% Depreciation/ Amortization 1047 1023.84 +2.26% 920.75 +13.71% Total Operating Expense 59459.91 56216.38 +5.77% 50289.57 +18.24% Operating Income 5207.87 5338.2 -2.44% 4838.25 +7.64% Net Income Before Taxes 5333.03 5555.09 -4% 4771.83 +11.76% Net Income 3358.84 3395.29 -1.07% 2947.36 +13.96% Diluted Normalized EPS 24.41 24.68 -1.09% 21.42 +13.96%