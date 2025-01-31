Larsen & Toubro Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 13.96% YOY, profit at ₹3358.84 crore and revenue at ₹64667.78 crore

Larsen & Toubro Q3 Results 2025:Larsen & Toubro declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.31% YoY and the profit increased by 13.96% YoY, resulting in a profit of ₹3358.84 crore and revenue of ₹64667.78 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by only 5.06% while profit saw a slight decline of 1.07%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 16.52% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs for the company.
Additionally, the operating income reported a decrease of 2.44% compared to the previous quarter but saw an increase of 7.64% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹24.41, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13.96%.
Despite the positive growth in revenue and profit year-over-year, the company has faced challenges in the short term, delivering a -2.35% return in the last week, -9.48% return over the last six months, and -5.18% year-to-date.
As of 31 Jan, 2025, Larsen & Toubro boasts a market capitalization of ₹470425.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3963.5 and a low of ₹3175.05. Out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 12 have given a Buy rating, and 13 have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term growth potential despite recent short-term challenges.
Larsen & Toubro Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|64667.78
|61554.58
|+5.06%
|55127.82
|+17.31%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|14797.7
|14180.01
|+4.36%
|12699.76
|+16.52%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1047
|1023.84
|+2.26%
|920.75
|+13.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|59459.91
|56216.38
|+5.77%
|50289.57
|+18.24%
|Operating Income
|5207.87
|5338.2
|-2.44%
|4838.25
|+7.64%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5333.03
|5555.09
|-4%
|4771.83
|+11.76%
|Net Income
|3358.84
|3395.29
|-1.07%
|2947.36
|+13.96%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|24.41
|24.68
|-1.09%
|21.42
|+13.96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹3358.84Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹64667.78Cr