Larsen & Toubro Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 13.96% YOY, profit at ₹3358.84 crore and revenue at ₹64667.78 crore

Published31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro Q3 Results 2025 on 31 Jan, 2025

Larsen & Toubro Q3 Results 2025:Larsen & Toubro declared their Q3 results on 30 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 17.31% YoY and the profit increased by 13.96% YoY, resulting in a profit of 3358.84 crore and revenue of 64667.78 crore. However, as compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by only 5.06% while profit saw a slight decline of 1.07%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose significantly, increasing by 4.36% quarter-over-quarter and 16.52% year-over-year, indicating higher operational costs for the company.

Larsen & Toubro Q3 Results

Additionally, the operating income reported a decrease of 2.44% compared to the previous quarter but saw an increase of 7.64% year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 24.41, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 13.96%.

Despite the positive growth in revenue and profit year-over-year, the company has faced challenges in the short term, delivering a -2.35% return in the last week, -9.48% return over the last six months, and -5.18% year-to-date.

As of 31 Jan, 2025, Larsen & Toubro boasts a market capitalization of 470425.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 3963.5 and a low of 3175.05. Out of 29 analysts covering the company, 2 have given a Sell rating, 2 have given a Hold rating, 12 have given a Buy rating, and 13 have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 31 Jan, 2025, is to Strong Buy, suggesting that analysts remain optimistic about the company's long-term growth potential despite recent short-term challenges.

Larsen & Toubro Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue64667.7861554.58+5.06%55127.82+17.31%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total14797.714180.01+4.36%12699.76+16.52%
Depreciation/ Amortization10471023.84+2.26%920.75+13.71%
Total Operating Expense59459.9156216.38+5.77%50289.57+18.24%
Operating Income5207.875338.2-2.44%4838.25+7.64%
Net Income Before Taxes5333.035555.09-4%4771.83+11.76%
Net Income3358.843395.29-1.07%2947.36+13.96%
Diluted Normalized EPS24.4124.68-1.09%21.42+13.96%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3358.84Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹64667.78Cr

First Published:31 Jan 2025, 11:35 AM IST
