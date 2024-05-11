Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 10.27% YOY

Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.99% & the profit increased by 10.27% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.68% and the profit increased by 49.15%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.66% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 30.35% q-o-q & increased by 5.47% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹31.42 for Q4 which increased by 17.48% Y-o-Y.
Larsen & Toubro has delivered -9% return in the last 1 week, 8.28% return in the last 6 months and -7.11% YTD return.
Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of ₹450265.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3860 & ₹2163.62 respectively.
As of 11 May, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Buy.
The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹28.0. The ex-dividend date will be 20 Jun, 2024.
Larsen & Toubro Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|67078.68
|55127.82
|+21.68%
|58335.15
|+14.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|13799.34
|12699.76
|+8.66%
|12014.98
|+14.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1021.2
|920.75
|+10.91%
|853.5
|+19.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|60772.18
|50289.57
|+20.84%
|52355.68
|+16.08%
|Operating Income
|6306.5
|4838.25
|+30.35%
|5979.47
|+5.47%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6421.84
|4771.83
|+34.58%
|5907.36
|+8.71%
|Net Income
|4396.12
|2947.36
|+49.15%
|3986.78
|+10.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|31.42
|21.42
|+46.68%
|26.74
|+17.48%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4396.12Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹67078.68Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!