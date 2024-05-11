Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 10.27% YOY

Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.99% & the profit increased by 10.27% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.68% and the profit increased by 49.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.66% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 30.35% q-o-q & increased by 5.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹31.42 for Q4 which increased by 17.48% Y-o-Y.

Larsen & Toubro has delivered -9% return in the last 1 week, 8.28% return in the last 6 months and -7.11% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of ₹450265.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3860 & ₹2163.62 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared a final dividend of ₹28.0. The ex-dividend date will be 20 Jun, 2024.

Larsen & Toubro Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 67078.68 55127.82 +21.68% 58335.15 +14.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 13799.34 12699.76 +8.66% 12014.98 +14.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 1021.2 920.75 +10.91% 853.5 +19.65% Total Operating Expense 60772.18 50289.57 +20.84% 52355.68 +16.08% Operating Income 6306.5 4838.25 +30.35% 5979.47 +5.47% Net Income Before Taxes 6421.84 4771.83 +34.58% 5907.36 +8.71% Net Income 4396.12 2947.36 +49.15% 3986.78 +10.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 31.42 21.42 +46.68% 26.74 +17.48%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4396.12Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹67078.68Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!