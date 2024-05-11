Hello User
Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 10.27% YOY

Livemint

Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 14.99% YoY & profit increased by 10.27% YoY

Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results Live

Larsen & Toubro Q4 Results Live : Larsen & Toubro declared their Q4 results on 08 May, 2024. The topline increased by 14.99% & the profit increased by 10.27% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 21.68% and the profit increased by 49.15%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.66% q-o-q & increased by 14.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 30.35% q-o-q & increased by 5.47% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 31.42 for Q4 which increased by 17.48% Y-o-Y.

Larsen & Toubro has delivered -9% return in the last 1 week, 8.28% return in the last 6 months and -7.11% YTD return.

Currently, Larsen & Toubro has a market cap of 450265.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3860 & 2163.62 respectively.

As of 11 May, 2024 out of 32 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating & 13 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 11 May, 2024 was to Buy.

The company has also declared a final dividend of 28.0. The ex-dividend date will be 20 Jun, 2024.

Larsen & Toubro Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue67078.6855127.82+21.68%58335.15+14.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total13799.3412699.76+8.66%12014.98+14.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization1021.2920.75+10.91%853.5+19.65%
Total Operating Expense60772.1850289.57+20.84%52355.68+16.08%
Operating Income6306.54838.25+30.35%5979.47+5.47%
Net Income Before Taxes6421.844771.83+34.58%5907.36+8.71%
Net Income4396.122947.36+49.15%3986.78+10.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS31.4221.42+46.68%26.74+17.48%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4396.12Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹67078.68Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

