Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 44.81% YoY

Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live : Lasa Supergenerics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.91% YoY, showcasing a slight improvement in revenue. Concurrently, the company's loss decreased significantly by 44.81% YoY, reflecting a positive shift in financial performance. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by an impressive 35.15%, and the loss decreased by a substantial 82.15%, indicating strong quarter-over-quarter progress.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses painted a mixed picture. These expenses rose by 7.17% q-o-q, but decreased by 4.5% YoY, suggesting some level of cost control over the annual period despite recent quarterly increases.

On the operational front, Lasa Supergenerics saw its operating income increase by 93.54% q-o-q, although it decreased dramatically by 171.16% YoY. This sharp YoY decline in operating income points to challenges in maintaining operational profitability over the longer term, despite recent quarterly gains.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.55 for Q1, which nonetheless marked an improvement of 44.44% YoY. This increase in EPS, while still negative, indicates a reduction in losses per share compared to the same quarter last year.

Lasa Supergenerics has faced challenges in delivering returns to its investors, with a -9.24% return in the last week, -18.09% over the last six months, and a -16.86% YTD return. These figures reflect ongoing volatility and investor concerns regarding the company's longer-term prospects.

Currently, Lasa Supergenerics has a market capitalization of ₹124.63 Cr and has seen its stock range between a 52-week high of ₹41.2 and a low of ₹19. The company's performance and market perception will be crucial in determining its path forward in the coming quarters.

Lasa Supergenerics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.84 22.82 +35.15% 30.56 +0.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.62 1.51 +7.17% 1.69 -4.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.79 2.66 +4.97% 2.65 +5.4% Total Operating Expense 31.83 38.23 -16.74% 29.16 +9.18% Operating Income -1 -15.42 +93.54% 1.4 -171.16% Net Income Before Taxes -1.86 -15.97 +88.33% 1.03 -280.76% Net Income -2.73 -15.3 +82.15% -4.95 +44.81% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.55 -1.91 +71.25% -0.99 +44.44%