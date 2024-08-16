Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 44.81% YoY

Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 0.91% YoY & loss decreased by 44.81% YoY

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live
Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live

Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live : Lasa Supergenerics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.91% YoY, showcasing a slight improvement in revenue. Concurrently, the company's loss decreased significantly by 44.81% YoY, reflecting a positive shift in financial performance. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by an impressive 35.15%, and the loss decreased by a substantial 82.15%, indicating strong quarter-over-quarter progress.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses painted a mixed picture. These expenses rose by 7.17% q-o-q, but decreased by 4.5% YoY, suggesting some level of cost control over the annual period despite recent quarterly increases.

On the operational front, Lasa Supergenerics saw its operating income increase by 93.54% q-o-q, although it decreased dramatically by 171.16% YoY. This sharp YoY decline in operating income points to challenges in maintaining operational profitability over the longer term, despite recent quarterly gains.

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at -0.55 for Q1, which nonetheless marked an improvement of 44.44% YoY. This increase in EPS, while still negative, indicates a reduction in losses per share compared to the same quarter last year.

Lasa Supergenerics has faced challenges in delivering returns to its investors, with a -9.24% return in the last week, -18.09% over the last six months, and a -16.86% YTD return. These figures reflect ongoing volatility and investor concerns regarding the company's longer-term prospects.

Currently, Lasa Supergenerics has a market capitalization of 124.63 Cr and has seen its stock range between a 52-week high of 41.2 and a low of 19. The company's performance and market perception will be crucial in determining its path forward in the coming quarters.

Lasa Supergenerics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue30.8422.82+35.15%30.56+0.91%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.621.51+7.17%1.69-4.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.792.66+4.97%2.65+5.4%
Total Operating Expense31.8338.23-16.74%29.16+9.18%
Operating Income-1-15.42+93.54%1.4-171.16%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.86-15.97+88.33%1.03-280.76%
Net Income-2.73-15.3+82.15%-4.95+44.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.55-1.91+71.25%-0.99+44.44%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹-2.73Cr
₹30.84Cr
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsLasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 44.81% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    147.25
    11:16 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.05 (0.72%)

    Shriram Finance

    2,935.80
    11:15 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    40.65 (1.4%)

    Dabur India

    612.00
    11:15 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    7.75 (1.28%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    165.40
    11:16 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.65 (1.01%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    308.65
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    18.3 (6.3%)

    Zensar Technologies

    786.00
    11:10 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    44.05 (5.94%)

    Birlasoft

    599.00
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    33.1 (5.85%)

    Mphasis

    2,855.60
    11:11 AM | 16 AUG 2024
    138.7 (5.11%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue