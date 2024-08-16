Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 44.81% YoY

Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live : Lasa Supergenerics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.91% YoY, showcasing a slight improvement in revenue. Concurrently, the company's loss decreased significantly by 44.81% YoY, reflecting a positive shift in financial performance. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by an impressive 35.15%, and the loss decreased by a substantial 82.15%, indicating strong quarter-over-quarter progress.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses painted a mixed picture. These expenses rose by 7.17% q-o-q, but decreased by 4.5% YoY, suggesting some level of cost control over the annual period despite recent quarterly increases.
On the operational front, Lasa Supergenerics saw its operating income increase by 93.54% q-o-q, although it decreased dramatically by 171.16% YoY. This sharp YoY decline in operating income points to challenges in maintaining operational profitability over the longer term, despite recent quarterly gains.
The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.55 for Q1, which nonetheless marked an improvement of 44.44% YoY. This increase in EPS, while still negative, indicates a reduction in losses per share compared to the same quarter last year.
Lasa Supergenerics has faced challenges in delivering returns to its investors, with a -9.24% return in the last week, -18.09% over the last six months, and a -16.86% YTD return. These figures reflect ongoing volatility and investor concerns regarding the company's longer-term prospects.
Currently, Lasa Supergenerics has a market capitalization of ₹124.63 Cr and has seen its stock range between a 52-week high of ₹41.2 and a low of ₹19. The company's performance and market perception will be crucial in determining its path forward in the coming quarters.
Lasa Supergenerics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|30.84
|22.82
|+35.15%
|30.56
|+0.91%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.62
|1.51
|+7.17%
|1.69
|-4.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.79
|2.66
|+4.97%
|2.65
|+5.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|31.83
|38.23
|-16.74%
|29.16
|+9.18%
|Operating Income
|-1
|-15.42
|+93.54%
|1.4
|-171.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.86
|-15.97
|+88.33%
|1.03
|-280.76%
|Net Income
|-2.73
|-15.3
|+82.15%
|-4.95
|+44.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.55
|-1.91
|+71.25%
|-0.99
|+44.44%
