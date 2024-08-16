Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live: Loss Falls by 44.81% YoY

Lasa Supergenerics Q1 Results Live : Lasa Supergenerics declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 0.91% YoY, showcasing a slight improvement in revenue. Concurrently, the company's loss decreased significantly by 44.81% YoY, reflecting a positive shift in financial performance. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by an impressive 35.15%, and the loss decreased by a substantial 82.15%, indicating strong quarter-over-quarter progress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses painted a mixed picture. These expenses rose by 7.17% q-o-q, but decreased by 4.5% YoY, suggesting some level of cost control over the annual period despite recent quarterly increases.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply On the operational front, Lasa Supergenerics saw its operating income increase by 93.54% q-o-q, although it decreased dramatically by 171.16% YoY. This sharp YoY decline in operating income points to challenges in maintaining operational profitability over the longer term, despite recent quarterly gains. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹-0.55 for Q1, which nonetheless marked an improvement of 44.44% YoY. This increase in EPS, while still negative, indicates a reduction in losses per share compared to the same quarter last year.

Lasa Supergenerics has faced challenges in delivering returns to its investors, with a -9.24% return in the last week, -18.09% over the last six months, and a -16.86% YTD return. These figures reflect ongoing volatility and investor concerns regarding the company's longer-term prospects.

Currently, Lasa Supergenerics has a market capitalization of ₹124.63 Cr and has seen its stock range between a 52-week high of ₹41.2 and a low of ₹19. The company's performance and market perception will be crucial in determining its path forward in the coming quarters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lasa Supergenerics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 30.84 22.82 +35.15% 30.56 +0.91% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.62 1.51 +7.17% 1.69 -4.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.79 2.66 +4.97% 2.65 +5.4% Total Operating Expense 31.83 38.23 -16.74% 29.16 +9.18% Operating Income -1 -15.42 +93.54% 1.4 -171.16% Net Income Before Taxes -1.86 -15.97 +88.33% 1.03 -280.76% Net Income -2.73 -15.3 +82.15% -4.95 +44.81% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.55 -1.91 +71.25% -0.99 +44.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-2.73Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹30.84Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar