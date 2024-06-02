Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1.92% YOY

Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live : Lasa Supergenerics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.41% & the loss increased by 1.92% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.42% and the loss increased by 949.25%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.99% q-o-q & increased by 3.53% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 847.59% q-o-q & increased by 21.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-1.91 for Q4 which decreased by 361.04% Y-o-Y.
Lasa Supergenerics has delivered -3.28% return in the last 1 week, -18.15% return in last 6 months and -26.09% YTD return.
Currently the Lasa Supergenerics has a market cap of ₹110.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹41.2 & ₹20.6 respectively.
Lasa Supergenerics Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|22.82
|26.66
|-14.42%
|35.32
|-35.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.51
|1.55
|-2.99%
|1.46
|+3.53%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.66
|2.68
|-0.68%
|4.17
|-36.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|38.23
|28.29
|+35.16%
|55.05
|-30.55%
|Operating Income
|-15.42
|-1.63
|-847.59%
|-19.73
|+21.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-15.97
|-2.06
|-673.58%
|-19.21
|+16.88%
|Net Income
|-15.3
|-1.46
|-949.25%
|-15.01
|-1.92%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.91
|-0.29
|-559.73%
|-0.41
|-361.04%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-15.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹22.82Cr
