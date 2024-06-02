Hello User
Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1.92% YOY

Livemint

Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.41% YoY & loss increased by 1.92% YoY

Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live

Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live : Lasa Supergenerics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.41% & the loss increased by 1.92% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.42% and the loss increased by 949.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.99% q-o-q & increased by 3.53% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 847.59% q-o-q & increased by 21.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -1.91 for Q4 which decreased by 361.04% Y-o-Y.

Lasa Supergenerics has delivered -3.28% return in the last 1 week, -18.15% return in last 6 months and -26.09% YTD return.

Currently the Lasa Supergenerics has a market cap of 110.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of 41.2 & 20.6 respectively.

Lasa Supergenerics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue22.8226.66-14.42%35.32-35.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.511.55-2.99%1.46+3.53%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.662.68-0.68%4.17-36.18%
Total Operating Expense38.2328.29+35.16%55.05-30.55%
Operating Income-15.42-1.63-847.59%-19.73+21.86%
Net Income Before Taxes-15.97-2.06-673.58%-19.21+16.88%
Net Income-15.3-1.46-949.25%-15.01-1.92%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.91-0.29-559.73%-0.41-361.04%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-15.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹22.82Cr

