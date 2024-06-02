Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 1.92% YOY

Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 35.41% YoY & loss increased by 1.92% YoY

Lasa Supergenerics Q4 Results Live : Lasa Supergenerics declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 35.41% & the loss increased by 1.92% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.42% and the loss increased by 949.25%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.99% q-o-q & increased by 3.53% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 847.59% q-o-q & increased by 21.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-1.91 for Q4 which decreased by 361.04% Y-o-Y.

Lasa Supergenerics has delivered -3.28% return in the last 1 week, -18.15% return in last 6 months and -26.09% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Lasa Supergenerics has a market cap of ₹110.72 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹41.2 & ₹20.6 respectively.

Lasa Supergenerics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 22.82 26.66 -14.42% 35.32 -35.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.51 1.55 -2.99% 1.46 +3.53% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.66 2.68 -0.68% 4.17 -36.18% Total Operating Expense 38.23 28.29 +35.16% 55.05 -30.55% Operating Income -15.42 -1.63 -847.59% -19.73 +21.86% Net Income Before Taxes -15.97 -2.06 -673.58% -19.21 +16.88% Net Income -15.3 -1.46 -949.25% -15.01 -1.92% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.91 -0.29 -559.73% -0.41 -361.04%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-15.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹22.82Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!