Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.47% YOY

Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : Latent View Analytics declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 21.13% & the profit increased by 19.47% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.22% and the profit decreased by 13.22%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.34% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 6.86% q-o-q & increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.88 for Q1 which increased by 18.24% Y-o-Y.
Latent View Analytics has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 16.78% return in the last 6 months and 16.24% YTD return.
Currently, Latent View Analytics has a market cap of ₹10896.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹575 & ₹362 respectively.
As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
Latent View Analytics Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|178.88
|171.64
|+4.22%
|147.68
|+21.13%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|121.57
|114.33
|+6.34%
|100.34
|+21.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.93
|2.45
|+19.27%
|2.37
|+23.29%
|Total Operating Expense
|143.55
|133.7
|+7.36%
|121.98
|+17.68%
|Operating Income
|35.33
|37.94
|-6.86%
|25.7
|+37.5%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|52.11
|53.03
|-1.74%
|42.79
|+21.77%
|Net Income
|39.26
|45.24
|-13.22%
|32.86
|+19.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.88
|2.18
|-13.76%
|1.59
|+18.24%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess