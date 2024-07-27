Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.47% YOY

Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.13% YoY & profit increased by 19.47% YoY

Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : Latent View Analytics declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 21.13% & the profit increased by 19.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.22% and the profit decreased by 13.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.34% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.86% q-o-q & increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.88 for Q1 which increased by 18.24% Y-o-Y.

Latent View Analytics has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 16.78% return in the last 6 months and 16.24% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Latent View Analytics has a market cap of ₹10896.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹575 & ₹362 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Latent View Analytics Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 178.88 171.64 +4.22% 147.68 +21.13% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 121.57 114.33 +6.34% 100.34 +21.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.93 2.45 +19.27% 2.37 +23.29% Total Operating Expense 143.55 133.7 +7.36% 121.98 +17.68% Operating Income 35.33 37.94 -6.86% 25.7 +37.5% Net Income Before Taxes 52.11 53.03 -1.74% 42.79 +21.77% Net Income 39.26 45.24 -13.22% 32.86 +19.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.88 2.18 -13.76% 1.59 +18.24%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹39.26Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹178.88Cr

