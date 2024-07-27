Hello User
Next Story
Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.47% YOY

Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 19.47% YOY

Livemint

Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.13% YoY & profit increased by 19.47% YoY

Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live

Latent View Analytics Q1 Results Live : Latent View Analytics declared their Q1 results on 26 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 21.13% & the profit increased by 19.47% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.22% and the profit decreased by 13.22%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 6.34% q-o-q & increased by 21.17% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 6.86% q-o-q & increased by 37.5% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.88 for Q1 which increased by 18.24% Y-o-Y.

Latent View Analytics has delivered -1.99% return in the last 1 week, 16.78% return in the last 6 months and 16.24% YTD return.

Currently, Latent View Analytics has a market cap of 10896.25 Cr and 52wk high/low of 575 & 362 respectively.

As of 27 Jul, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 27 Jul, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

Latent View Analytics Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue178.88171.64+4.22%147.68+21.13%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total121.57114.33+6.34%100.34+21.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.932.45+19.27%2.37+23.29%
Total Operating Expense143.55133.7+7.36%121.98+17.68%
Operating Income35.3337.94-6.86%25.7+37.5%
Net Income Before Taxes52.1153.03-1.74%42.79+21.77%
Net Income39.2645.24-13.22%32.86+19.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.882.18-13.76%1.59+18.24%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹39.26Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹178.88Cr

