Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.23% YoY

Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 34.22% YoY & profit increased by 17.23% YoY.

Livemint
Published9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live
Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live

Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live : Latent View Analytics declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a significant topline increase of 34.22% year-over-year. The profit also saw a respectable rise of 17.23% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Latent View Analytics reported a revenue growth of 16.81% and a profit increase of 1.6%. This consistent upward trend reflects the company's robust operational strategies.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply, increasing by 17.86% quarter-over-quarter and by 33.34% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses may prompt further scrutiny as the company balances growth with cost management.

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, increasing by 3.4% quarter-over-quarter and by 28.41% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is effectively managing its operations despite rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 1.92 for Q2, reflecting a 17.07% increase year-over-year. This metric is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's profitability per share.

In the past week, Latent View Analytics has delivered a 1.99% return, alongside a modest 0.13% return over the last six months and a 2.7% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a steady performance amidst market fluctuations.

Currently, Latent View Analytics holds a market capitalization of 9627.31 crore, with a 52-week high of 575 and a low of 407.4. The stock's performance remains a point of interest for investors.

As of 09 Nov, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation to hold the stock. This cautious stance reflects the mixed signals from the recent financial results.

Latent View Analytics Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue208.95178.88+16.81%155.68+34.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total143.29121.57+17.86%107.46+33.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization8.822.93+201.3%2.34+276.72%
Total Operating Expense172.42143.55+20.11%127.23+35.51%
Operating Income36.5335.33+3.4%28.45+28.41%
Net Income Before Taxes58.2752.11+11.84%44.65+30.5%
Net Income39.8939.26+1.6%34.02+17.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.921.88+2.13%1.64+17.07%
₹39.89Cr
₹208.95Cr
First Published:9 Nov 2024, 11:37 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsLatent View Analytics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.23% YoY

