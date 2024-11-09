Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.23% YoY

Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live : Latent View Analytics declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a significant topline increase of 34.22% year-over-year. The profit also saw a respectable rise of 17.23% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Latent View Analytics reported a revenue growth of 16.81% and a profit increase of 1.6%. This consistent upward trend reflects the company's robust operational strategies.
However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply, increasing by 17.86% quarter-over-quarter and by 33.34% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses may prompt further scrutiny as the company balances growth with cost management.
The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, increasing by 3.4% quarter-over-quarter and by 28.41% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is effectively managing its operations despite rising costs.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.92 for Q2, reflecting a 17.07% increase year-over-year. This metric is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's profitability per share.
In the past week, Latent View Analytics has delivered a 1.99% return, alongside a modest 0.13% return over the last six months and a 2.7% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a steady performance amidst market fluctuations.
Currently, Latent View Analytics holds a market capitalization of ₹9627.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹575 and a low of ₹407.4. The stock's performance remains a point of interest for investors.
As of 09 Nov, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation to hold the stock. This cautious stance reflects the mixed signals from the recent financial results.
Latent View Analytics Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|208.95
|178.88
|+16.81%
|155.68
|+34.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|143.29
|121.57
|+17.86%
|107.46
|+33.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|8.82
|2.93
|+201.3%
|2.34
|+276.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|172.42
|143.55
|+20.11%
|127.23
|+35.51%
|Operating Income
|36.53
|35.33
|+3.4%
|28.45
|+28.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|58.27
|52.11
|+11.84%
|44.65
|+30.5%
|Net Income
|39.89
|39.26
|+1.6%
|34.02
|+17.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.92
|1.88
|+2.13%
|1.64
|+17.07%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹39.89Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹208.95Cr
