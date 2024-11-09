Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 17.23% YoY

Latent View Analytics Q2 Results Live : Latent View Analytics declared their Q2 results on 08 Nov, 2024, showcasing a strong performance with a significant topline increase of 34.22% year-over-year. The profit also saw a respectable rise of 17.23% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Latent View Analytics reported a revenue growth of 16.81% and a profit increase of 1.6%. This consistent upward trend reflects the company's robust operational strategies.

However, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose sharply, increasing by 17.86% quarter-over-quarter and by 33.34% year-over-year. This uptick in expenses may prompt further scrutiny as the company balances growth with cost management. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income also demonstrated positive momentum, increasing by 3.4% quarter-over-quarter and by 28.41% year-over-year. This suggests that the company is effectively managing its operations despite rising costs.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹1.92 for Q2, reflecting a 17.07% increase year-over-year. This metric is a positive indicator for shareholders, showcasing the company's profitability per share.

In the past week, Latent View Analytics has delivered a 1.99% return, alongside a modest 0.13% return over the last six months and a 2.7% year-to-date return. These figures suggest a steady performance amidst market fluctuations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Latent View Analytics holds a market capitalization of ₹9627.31 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹575 and a low of ₹407.4. The stock's performance remains a point of interest for investors.

As of 09 Nov, 2024, out of one analyst covering the company, there is a consensus recommendation to hold the stock. This cautious stance reflects the mixed signals from the recent financial results.

Latent View Analytics Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 208.95 178.88 +16.81% 155.68 +34.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 143.29 121.57 +17.86% 107.46 +33.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 8.82 2.93 +201.3% 2.34 +276.72% Total Operating Expense 172.42 143.55 +20.11% 127.23 +35.51% Operating Income 36.53 35.33 +3.4% 28.45 +28.41% Net Income Before Taxes 58.27 52.11 +11.84% 44.65 +30.5% Net Income 39.89 39.26 +1.6% 34.02 +17.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.92 1.88 +2.13% 1.64 +17.07%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹39.89Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹208.95Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}