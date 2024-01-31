Latent View Analytics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 11.34% YOY

Latent View Analytics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.99% & the profit decreased by 11.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.42% and the profit increased by 36.73%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & increased by 26.36% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 20.5% q-o-q & decreased by 15.44% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹2.25 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.
Latent View Analytics has delivered 0.01% return in the last 1 week, 24.87% return in last 6 months and 4.15% YTD return.
Currently the Latent View Analytics has a market cap of ₹9758.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹503.9 & ₹310.45 respectively.
As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.
Latent View Analytics Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|165.69
|155.68
|+6.42%
|145.35
|+13.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|111.76
|107.46
|+4%
|88.45
|+26.36%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2.49
|2.34
|+6.45%
|2.27
|+9.54%
|Total Operating Expense
|131.4
|127.23
|+3.28%
|104.81
|+25.37%
|Operating Income
|34.28
|28.45
|+20.5%
|40.54
|-15.44%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|56.55
|44.65
|+26.65%
|61.95
|-8.7%
|Net Income
|46.52
|34.02
|+36.73%
|52.47
|-11.34%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.25
|1.64
|+37.2%
|2.55
|-11.76%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹46.52Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹165.69Cr
