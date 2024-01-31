Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Latent View Analytics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 11.34% YOY

Latent View Analytics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 11.34% YOY

Livemint

Latent View Analytics Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 13.99% YoY & profit decreased by 11.34% YoY

Latent View Analytics Q3 FY24 Results Live

Latent View Analytics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.99% & the profit decreased by 11.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.42% and the profit increased by 36.73%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & increased by 26.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.5% q-o-q & decreased by 15.44% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 2.25 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.

Latent View Analytics has delivered 0.01% return in the last 1 week, 24.87% return in last 6 months and 4.15% YTD return.

Currently the Latent View Analytics has a market cap of 9758.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of 503.9 & 310.45 respectively.

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Latent View Analytics Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue165.69155.68+6.42%145.35+13.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total111.76107.46+4%88.45+26.36%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.492.34+6.45%2.27+9.54%
Total Operating Expense131.4127.23+3.28%104.81+25.37%
Operating Income34.2828.45+20.5%40.54-15.44%
Net Income Before Taxes56.5544.65+26.65%61.95-8.7%
Net Income46.5234.02+36.73%52.47-11.34%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.251.64+37.2%2.55-11.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹46.52Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹165.69Cr

