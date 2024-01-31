Latent View Analytics Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 11.34% YOY

Latent View Analytics declared their Q3 FY24 results on 29 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 13.99% & the profit decreased by 11.34% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 6.42% and the profit increased by 36.73%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4% q-o-q & increased by 26.36% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 20.5% q-o-q & decreased by 15.44% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹2.25 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 11.76% Y-o-Y.

Latent View Analytics has delivered 0.01% return in the last 1 week, 24.87% return in last 6 months and 4.15% YTD return.

Currently the Latent View Analytics has a market cap of ₹9758.82 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹503.9 & ₹310.45 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 31 Jan, 2024 out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 31 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

Latent View Analytics Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 165.69 155.68 +6.42% 145.35 +13.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 111.76 107.46 +4% 88.45 +26.36% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.49 2.34 +6.45% 2.27 +9.54% Total Operating Expense 131.4 127.23 +3.28% 104.81 +25.37% Operating Income 34.28 28.45 +20.5% 40.54 -15.44% Net Income Before Taxes 56.55 44.65 +26.65% 61.95 -8.7% Net Income 46.52 34.02 +36.73% 52.47 -11.34% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.25 1.64 +37.2% 2.55 -11.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹46.52Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹165.69Cr

