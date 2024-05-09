Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Latent View Analytics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.24% YOY

Latent View Analytics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.24% YOY

Livemint

Latent View Analytics Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 21.68% YoY & profit increased by 32.24% YoY

Latent View Analytics Q4 Results Live

Latent View Analytics Q4 Results Live : Latent View Analytics announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's topline increased by 21.68% year-over-year, while the profit saw a substantial rise of 32.24% year-over-year.

The quarterly results also revealed a 3.59% growth in revenue from the previous quarter, although there was a slight decrease of 2.77% in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 22.97% year-on-year.

Moreover, the operating income showed positive growth, with a 10.66% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 36.02% increase year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 2.18, marking a 29.87% year-on-year growth.

Despite a -4.6% return in the last week, Latent View Analytics has delivered impressive returns of 14.88% in the last 6 months and 3.99% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 9743.38 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 567.1 & 321.9 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards Latent View Analytics post their Q4 results.

Latent View Analytics Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue171.64165.69+3.59%141.06+21.68%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total114.33111.76+2.3%92.97+22.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization2.452.49-1.52%2.24+9.5%
Total Operating Expense133.7131.4+1.75%113.17+18.14%
Operating Income37.9434.28+10.66%27.89+36.02%
Net Income Before Taxes53.0356.55-6.23%42.27+25.45%
Net Income45.2446.52-2.77%34.21+32.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.182.25-3.11%1.68+29.87%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹45.24Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹171.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.