Latent View Analytics Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 32.24% YOY

Latent View Analytics Q4 Results Live : Latent View Analytics announced their Q4 results on 07 May, 2024, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit compared to the previous year. The company's topline increased by 21.68% year-over-year, while the profit saw a substantial rise of 32.24% year-over-year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quarterly results also revealed a 3.59% growth in revenue from the previous quarter, although there was a slight decrease of 2.77% in profit. The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.3% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 22.97% year-on-year.

Moreover, the operating income showed positive growth, with a 10.66% increase quarter-on-quarter and a significant 36.02% increase year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹2.18, marking a 29.87% year-on-year growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite a -4.6% return in the last week, Latent View Analytics has delivered impressive returns of 14.88% in the last 6 months and 3.99% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹9743.38 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹567.1 & ₹321.9 respectively.

As of 09 May, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of the same date was also to Strong Buy, reflecting positive sentiment towards Latent View Analytics post their Q4 results.

Latent View Analytics Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 171.64 165.69 +3.59% 141.06 +21.68% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 114.33 111.76 +2.3% 92.97 +22.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 2.45 2.49 -1.52% 2.24 +9.5% Total Operating Expense 133.7 131.4 +1.75% 113.17 +18.14% Operating Income 37.94 34.28 +10.66% 27.89 +36.02% Net Income Before Taxes 53.03 56.55 -6.23% 42.27 +25.45% Net Income 45.24 46.52 -2.77% 34.21 +32.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.18 2.25 -3.11% 1.68 +29.87%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹45.24Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹171.64Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!