Laurus Labs Q3 Results 2025:Laurus Labs declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with revenue increasing by 18.42% year-on-year, reaching ₹1415.05 crore. The profit surged significantly by 298.88% year-on-year, amounting to ₹92.3 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 15.64%, while profit saw a staggering increase of 365.22%.

However, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 5.82% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 22.04% year-on-year, which may be a point of concern for investors looking at the overall profitability.

Laurus Labs Q3 Results

In addition to strong revenue and profit figures, Laurus Labs reported an impressive operating income growth of 152.84% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 115.71% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.71, reflecting a remarkable increase of 297.67% year-on-year.

Laurus Labs has delivered a 4.9% return in the last week, a notable 34.87% return in the last six months, though it has seen a -2.91% return year-to-date.

Currently, Laurus Labs boasts a market capitalization of ₹31,554.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹619.4 and a low of ₹360.85.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, analysts show a mixed sentiment towards the stock. Out of 11 analysts covering Laurus Labs, 4 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have recommended Sell, 1 has suggested Hold, while 3 analysts have given Buy ratings, and 1 analyst has rated it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, indicating caution among market experts despite the strong quarterly results.

Laurus Labs Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1415.05 1223.7 +15.64% 1194.92 +18.42% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 189.12 178.72 +5.82% 154.96 +22.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 106.09 107.51 -1.32% 98.41 +7.8% Total Operating Expense 1235.99 1152.88 +7.21% 1111.91 +11.16% Operating Income 179.06 70.82 +152.84% 83.01 +115.71% Net Income Before Taxes 130.68 22.81 +472.91% 34.62 +277.47% Net Income 92.3 19.84 +365.22% 23.14 +298.88% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.71 0.37 +362.16% 0.43 +297.67%