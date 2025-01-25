Laurus Labs Q3 Results 2025: Profit Soars 298.88% Year-on-Year

Laurus Labs Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 18.42% YoY & profit increased by 298.88% YoY, profit at 92.3 crore and revenue at 1415.05 crore.

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Laurus Labs Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025

Laurus Labs Q3 Results 2025:Laurus Labs declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with revenue increasing by 18.42% year-on-year, reaching 1415.05 crore. The profit surged significantly by 298.88% year-on-year, amounting to 92.3 crore. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew by 15.64%, while profit saw a staggering increase of 365.22%.

However, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses rose by 5.82% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 22.04% year-on-year, which may be a point of concern for investors looking at the overall profitability.

Laurus Labs Q3 Results

In addition to strong revenue and profit figures, Laurus Labs reported an impressive operating income growth of 152.84% quarter-on-quarter and an increase of 115.71% year-on-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.71, reflecting a remarkable increase of 297.67% year-on-year.

Laurus Labs has delivered a 4.9% return in the last week, a notable 34.87% return in the last six months, though it has seen a -2.91% return year-to-date.

Currently, Laurus Labs boasts a market capitalization of 31,554.36 crore, with a 52-week high of 619.4 and a low of 360.85.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, analysts show a mixed sentiment towards the stock. Out of 11 analysts covering Laurus Labs, 4 have issued a Strong Sell rating, 2 have recommended Sell, 1 has suggested Hold, while 3 analysts have given Buy ratings, and 1 analyst has rated it as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, is to Sell, indicating caution among market experts despite the strong quarterly results.

Laurus Labs Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1415.051223.7+15.64%1194.92+18.42%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total189.12178.72+5.82%154.96+22.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization106.09107.51-1.32%98.41+7.8%
Total Operating Expense1235.991152.88+7.21%1111.91+11.16%
Operating Income179.0670.82+152.84%83.01+115.71%
Net Income Before Taxes130.6822.81+472.91%34.62+277.47%
Net Income92.319.84+365.22%23.14+298.88%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.710.37+362.16%0.43+297.67%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsLaurus Labs Q3 Results 2025: Profit Soars 298.88% Year-on-Year

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹92.3Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹1415.05Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:49 AM IST
