Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.58% YOY

Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live : Laurus Labs declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 4.26% & the profit decreased by 26.58% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.48% and the profit increased by 226.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.97% q-o-q & increased by 19.99% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 67.74% q-o-q & decreased by 29.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.4 for Q4 which decreased by 26.54% Y-o-Y.

Laurus Labs has delivered -1.27% return in the last 1 week, 18.6% return in last 6 months and -1% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Laurus Labs has a market cap of ₹22954.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹471 & ₹278.85 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.4. The record date for the dividend is 08 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 08 May, 2024.

Laurus Labs Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1439.67 1194.92 +20.48% 1380.9 +4.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 161.11 154.96 +3.97% 134.27 +19.99% Depreciation/ Amortization 102.25 98.41 +3.9% 87.01 +17.52% Total Operating Expense 1300.43 1111.91 +16.95% 1182.37 +9.99% Operating Income 139.24 83.01 +67.74% 198.53 -29.86% Net Income Before Taxes 107.27 34.62 +209.85% 147.14 -27.1% Net Income 75.61 23.14 +226.75% 102.98 -26.58% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.4 0.43 +225.58% 1.91 -26.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹75.61Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1439.67Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!