Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.58% YOY

Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.58% YOY

Livemint

Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 4.26% YoY & profit decreased by 26.58% YoY

Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live

Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live : Laurus Labs declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 4.26% & the profit decreased by 26.58% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.48% and the profit increased by 226.75%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.97% q-o-q & increased by 19.99% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 67.74% q-o-q & decreased by 29.86% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.4 for Q4 which decreased by 26.54% Y-o-Y.

Laurus Labs has delivered -1.27% return in the last 1 week, 18.6% return in last 6 months and -1% YTD return.

Currently, Laurus Labs has a market cap of 22954.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of 471 & 278.85 respectively.

As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 0.4. The record date for the dividend is 08 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 08 May, 2024.

Laurus Labs Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1439.671194.92+20.48%1380.9+4.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total161.11154.96+3.97%134.27+19.99%
Depreciation/ Amortization102.2598.41+3.9%87.01+17.52%
Total Operating Expense1300.431111.91+16.95%1182.37+9.99%
Operating Income139.2483.01+67.74%198.53-29.86%
Net Income Before Taxes107.2734.62+209.85%147.14-27.1%
Net Income75.6123.14+226.75%102.98-26.58%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.40.43+225.58%1.91-26.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹75.61Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1439.67Cr

