Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 26.58% YOY

Laurus Labs Q4 Results Live : Laurus Labs declared their Q4 results on 25 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 4.26% & the profit decreased by 26.58% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 20.48% and the profit increased by 226.75%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.97% q-o-q & increased by 19.99% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 67.74% q-o-q & decreased by 29.86% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.4 for Q4 which decreased by 26.54% Y-o-Y.
Laurus Labs has delivered -1.27% return in the last 1 week, 18.6% return in last 6 months and -1% YTD return.
Currently, Laurus Labs has a market cap of ₹22954.56 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹471 & ₹278.85 respectively.
As of 27 Apr, 2024, out of 11 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Hold rating, 4 analysts have given Buy rating & 1 analyst has given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Apr, 2024 was to Hold.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹0.4. The record date for the dividend is 08 May, 2024 & the ex-dividend date will be 08 May, 2024.
Laurus Labs Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1439.67
|1194.92
|+20.48%
|1380.9
|+4.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|161.11
|154.96
|+3.97%
|134.27
|+19.99%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|102.25
|98.41
|+3.9%
|87.01
|+17.52%
|Total Operating Expense
|1300.43
|1111.91
|+16.95%
|1182.37
|+9.99%
|Operating Income
|139.24
|83.01
|+67.74%
|198.53
|-29.86%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|107.27
|34.62
|+209.85%
|147.14
|-27.1%
|Net Income
|75.61
|23.14
|+226.75%
|102.98
|-26.58%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.4
|0.43
|+225.58%
|1.91
|-26.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹75.61Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1439.67Cr
